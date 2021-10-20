FedEx Racing Express Facts – Kansas Speedway

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Sunday Race Info:

Race: Hollywood Casino 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 24/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Tri-oval

Banking: Turns: 17-20°; Straights: 5-11°

Express Notes:

Texas Recap: Denny Hamlin came away with an 11th-place finish in Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway despite two wrecks and a less-than-perfect car. Hamlin was running in the top 10 for most of the race while the team continued to work on the handling during each pit stop. During Stage 3, Hamlin’s day took a sharp downturn. First, contact with a competitor caused a flat tire that sent him spinning. A short time later, he incurred damage in a multi-car accident that started in front of him. Despite the damage, Hamlin was able to regain ground and crossed the finish line in 11th.

Kansas Preview: The Cup Series heads next to Kansas Speedway on Sunday for the second race in the Playoffs’ Round of 8. Denny Hamlin and the FedEx Racing team will look to secure their spot to advance to the Championship 4. In his 26 career races at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin has notched three wins and eight top-5 finishes.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Kansas Speedway

Races: 26

Wins: 3

Poles: 0

Top-5: 8

Top-10: 9

Laps Led: 349

Avg. Start: 12.5

Avg. Finish: 14.4

Hamlin Conversation – Kansas:

You were able to gain a point over the cut at Texas that now sets you up well for Kansas. What kind of racing do you expect this weekend?

“It was a crazy day. The way these cars race where we are packed up for a couple of laps, you just never know. It’s going to be the same way at Kansas. Hopefully, we bring a fast piece there, and we can go there and compete for a win.”

Do you know why Kansas has been such a good track for you?

“We found a set-up that really works well there for me. I’m not really sure what has clicked, but the last four races have been really good for us. I really like that racetrack. It’s smooth, it’s wide, you can really work the lanes when you need to. It’s a fun racetrack and one that we’ve got circled that we could possibly win and punch our ticket.”

FedEx Freight Along for the Ride at Kansas: For the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s Wichita, Kan., service center by featuring the call letters WTK on the #11 FedEx Freight race car. The Wichita service center, opened in 2010, has approximately 155 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.

FedEx Office – Closest to Kansas Speedway: 13450 W 8th St. Pkwy, Lenexa, KS 66215, (913) 894-2010