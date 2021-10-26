AmericanTrucks Reviews the 2021 F250 Tremor

New Video Includes Walkaround and Dyno | The Haul

PAOLI, Pa. (October 25th, 2021) – Is the 2021 F250 Tremor the working man’s Raptor? AmericanTrucks (AT) weighs in during its latest episode of their ongoing “The Haul” YouTube series. AT host, Justin Dugan leaves no stone unturned as he conducts a full walkaround and review, including a dyno and drive test of the new rig. The video aims to help viewers with honest feedback on a truck package that claims to do it all.

“There’s no denying that Ford’s diesel F-250 with the Tremor package is still going to be a work truck first, off-road toy second…” Justin Dugan

Justin begins his review at the front end of the truck, discussing its recent refresh, the traditional super duty badging, and unique grille. Next, he moves onto the side, underside, and engine offering his thoughts on what Ford got right and what they did not. The Tremor package kicks in a high-capacity tow package allowing it to pull about 15,000 pounds with the bumper, and 18,000+ pounds when using the fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitch. Justin runs through the result of the dyno then jumps in the truck for a chat about the interior and ride quality. “There’s no denying that Ford’s diesel F-250 with the Tremor package is still going to be a work truck first, off-road toy second…” says Justin.

AT’s new episode of “The Haul” brings viewers up to speed on all the pros and cons explaining how Ford has done a decent job of blurring the more traditional lines of needing a dedicated rig for work and off-road adventures. AT plans to continue its mission to keep its community of Ford owners and enthusiasts informed with truck reviews, customer builds, install videos, and more.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-f250-october-2021.html

