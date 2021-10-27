Carson Hocevar – United Rentals 200

Team: No. 42 Good Sam Chevrolet Silverado

Hocevar on Racing at Martinsville: “Really the pressure is off this week,” said Hocevar. “We know what we have to do, and so our destiny is in our hands. We’re in a position where we have to win to advance in the playoffs. I’m proud of every single person at this team, they’ve worked hard all year and have never given up. We’re going to do all that we can to put our Good Sam Chevrolet in position to win this race. Thank you to Marcus Lemonis and Good Sam for their support.”

Hocevar at Martinsville: Hocevar will make his second start at Martinsville Speedway this weekend. In his previous start, which came last season, Hocevar started 33rd and led five laps before finishing 13th.

In the Points: Hocevar was having a strong run at Talladega Superspeedway before being collected in one of the ‘big ones’, which ended his day early. Hocevar enters the playoff cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway in seventh place in the driver point standings.

Honor a Cancer Hero: Annika Drolema’s name will adorn the No. 42 Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway. Annika was nominated by her uncle Butch Drolema as part of the Honor a Cancer Hero initiative with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation. Annika is a Leukemia survivor.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Good Sam this week at Martinsville Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.