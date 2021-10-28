2016 Mustang GT Build | AmericanMuscle

Customer Spotlight Features a GT500 Front End + XForce Varex Exhaust

PAOLI, Pa. (October 27th, 2021) – AmericanMuscle’s (AM) new video puts the spotlight on a 2016 Mustang GT with a storied history. The vehicle is owned by a longtime customer, Shad Miles-Terrell. Host Justin Dugan chats with Shad to learn more about his mods which include a GT500 front end and XForce Varex exhaust. As always, AM’s Customer Build video series delivers information and inspiration to Mustang enthusiasts across the country.

Justin jumps right in to learn more about Shad’s journey to his menacing GT500 front end. According to his body shop, it was the ‘easiest aftermarket bumper’ they had ever installed. Within two weeks of owing the vehicle, Shad came to AM for the chin spoiler, MBRB cat-back exhaust, and Airaid intake. At the back, Shad switched out his Raxiom Halo taillights for the Profile LED lights. His lengthy list of mods and mod swaps gives viewers a real taste of all the possibilities when it comes to their own ride at home. Justin and Shad geek out about controlling the sound of his exhaust with his phone before wrapping up the video with his plans to go all out on his next Mustang.

This episode’s 2016 GT with GT500 front end and XForce Varex exhaust is guaranteed to get the ideas flowing for new and seasoned Mustang owners alike. AM’s “Customer Builds” series will continue with a behind-the-scenes look at thoughtful builds from within AM’s community of muscle car enthusiasts. Viewers can see a complete breakdown of Shad’s mods list with additional photos and product details on his build page at americanmuscle.com.

View it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/ford-mustang-builds-profiles.html?imageid=325029&from=0

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018 and Charger in 2020, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to supporting the Mustang, Challenger, Charger and Camaro communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.