The Increasing Demand for Used Cars

After the pandemic, the real estate market is not the only market to have skyrocketed. The used car market is at an all-time high, with the demand only growing month after month.

Being educated will help you to look in the right places and better prepare you for a successful purchase of a pre-owned vehicle.

If you are looking to buy a used car this Fall season, it is important to understand the reasons for and impacts of the increasingly high demand for used cars and what the current market looks like. Learn more about the rising demand for used cars, what that will mean for your search, and how to best navigate the current market.

High Prices of New vehicles

Many will say the prices of used cars have gone up, and they have, but people are still opting for used vehicles due to the exponential increase in the cost of new vehicles. According to Forbes, “high new-vehicle prices are driving some new-vehicle intenders to buy used instead, and that’s contributing to high used-vehicle demand.”

It is worth mentioning that these prices of new vehicles are primarily due to the fact that, in 2020, vehicle production saw a sharp drop due to the pandemic and the resulting chip shortage. This lack of stock of new cars has also driven drivers to shop used instead.

Used Car Demand around the World

With the chip shortage and rising prices of new vehicles happening around the world, this demand for used vehicles is international. Consumer Reports explains that “The global semiconductor shortage continues to squeeze the supply of microchips used to manufacture everything from cars to robotic vacuum cleaners.” To put it lightly, this has caused various challenges within the auto industry.

The Impacts of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly been a driver of the increase in demand for used cars. During the pandemic, people were driving less, had less need for used cars, and had more time to buy, sell, and collect used cars based on the fluctuating market. This can also be a result of the fact that fewer auctions took place due to health measures taken at this time.

As mentioned, the pandemic has also caused a shortage of new vehicles, which has also increased the demand for used cars.

How to Deal

With high used car prices and equally high demand, the question most are asking is how to overcome these challenges. High prices and high demand mean that it’s more important now than ever to leverage online car-trading platforms and choose the best possible used car dealership that can ensure loyalty, transparency, and effective pricing.

With the used car market being what it is, this is also a good opportunity to sell or trade if you have a desirable vehicle. The good news is, right now, any vehicle is a desirable vehicle. Leverage the market to earn a profit to put towards your car buying efforts. The chances are that your car will never be as valuable again as it is today. Use the market to your advantage and connect with a car dealership you can trust to help you navigate the challenges the market brings.