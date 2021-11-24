Technology Trends That Will Transform the Automotive Industry in 2022

Technological evolution has twisted the very fabric of this digital era, giving birth to a bold new world where solutions to every problem are just a click away. In 2021, the adoption of various technological trends in the automotive industry has become more vigorous – thanks to Covid-19. All credit goes to the technological interventions that saved the world from coming to a standstill.

A detailed survey of automotive industry advancements to look forward to in 2022 reveals information-centric tech trends playing a major role in transforming the industry. The automotive industry is being more adoptive towards new technologies and their operations at an unprecedented scale. Besides various technologies such as big data & analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) that have been around for a while, more advanced technologies such as the blockchain and the internet of things (IoT) are also going to find various applications in automotive.

Therefore, it has become critical to know how this influx of tech trends will transform the automotive industry this year. Here are the top trends that have a bigger chance of dominating the segment in 2022:

1. Autonomous Vehicles (AV)

Autonomous vehicles also known as self-driving vehicles aim to facilitate the driving process by minimizing the need for human drivers. There are going to be fleets of AVs which will expand the scope of doing last-mile deliveries, significantly reduce downtime, and make public transportation comparatively safer. For instance, there is going to be a severe decline in road accidents caused by driver negligence. AVs are known to be equipped with modern recognition technologies, such as AI-enhanced computer vision to look for obstacles along the route.

Udelv

The US-based company Udelv provides autonomous vehicles for doing last-mile deliveries. It combines hyper-speed teleoperations and advanced AI algorithms for human-assisted guidance in exclusive situations. The company’s vans have a payload capacity of around 360 kg (800+ lbs) and can speed up to approx 100 km/h (60 mi/h). Isn’t that amazing? Also, the vans deliver fresh groceries from nearby stores and send an alert/notification when the order arrives.

2. Connectivity

These days, vehicles come to the market with a tamper-proof digital identity that makes them stand out from other vehicles in the same network. This supports easy tracking of vehicular data for several use cases such as driver safety, insurance, fleet management, and predictive maintenance, etc. Sharing vehicular data is not just helpful for the individual customer, but also overhauls the complete mobility ecosystem.

V2X Network

British company V2X Network offers a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) social platform for autonomous transactions that merges geo-networking and its caching to promote low latency real-time communication. The platform is run on distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) which allows a high degree of scalability. The startup also uses enterprise-grade encryption to provide its users with control over their data to boost their security and privacy measures.

3. Electrification

The depleting fossil fuel collection and the harm to the atmosphere caused by their use are calling us to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs). For higher adoption, EVs need to address bigger issues such as poor battery, high price, fleet electrification, and inadequate charging infrastructure, etc.

ChargeX

ChargeX is a German startup that has come up with a modular EV charging solution that converts parking spaces into charging stations. The company’s platform, Aqueduct, is feasible to install, has four charging modules up to 22kW, produces monthly reports, and uses a charging cable (Typ2). This solution recognizes the energy/power requirements of every car and it automatically takes control over the charging speed for vehicles.

4. Shared Mobility

With the production of connected vehicles, new business models are focusing on shared mobility as an alternative to old-school, traditional vehicle ownership. This encourages mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and discourages all unused vehicles. Such solutions always meet the requirements of a business or city without adding new vehicles, which significantly reduces waiting time for pollution and fleets caused by diesel or petrol vehicles.

Beam

For example, Singapore-based business ‘Beam’ highlights e-scooters to promote the concept of shared mobility in the Asia-Pacific region. Their scooters tend to use an aviation-grade aluminum frame and are exclusively customized for safety, sharing, reliability, and durability.

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Various Artificial intelligence technologies like machine learning, computer vision, and deep learning search for applications in robotic automation inside the automotive industry. These manage fleets, help self-driving cars, and assist drivers to improve services such as vehicle insurance or inspection. AI also looks out for applications in the automotive industry manufacturing sector, where it increases the rate of production and reduces its costs.

Apex AI

The US-based company Apex AI helps automotive companies to execute complex AI solutions. Apex.OS basically runs on automotive electronic control units (ECUs) which offer robust, secure, and reliable APIs to launch autonomous mobility solutions.

Conclusion

The Automotive Industry trends highlighted in this article only scratch the upper layer of trends that we found out during our in-depth research. Some others were robotics, hybrid vehicles, and automotive sensor technologies that are going to transform the automotive sector as we know it today. Considering new opportunities and evolving technologies to execute into your business at this initial stage can go a really long way in gaining a competitive advantage.

