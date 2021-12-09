Driving Home for Christmas: What to Check Before You Set Off

It’s that time of year again when many people are making the long journey from one side of the country to the other. Most people will be driving to spend Christmas with their family and friends.

If you are in this pool, you need to check your car before setting off quickly. You do not want to end up stranded on the side of the road in the middle of winter.

Here are a few things to check before setting off on your journey.

The Battery

The battery is one of the most important things to check before a long car journey. If it is not in good condition, your car will not start. You can test the battery by starting the car and turning on all the lights. If you can see the lights dim when you do this, then you might want to replace the battery.

It is advisable to check and replace the battery accordingly before setting off on a long journey.

The Engine

Just as important as the battery is the engine. You need to make sure that the engine is in good condition before setting off for Christmas. There are a few things you can do to check this:

1. Start the car and see if it makes any strange noises.

2. Check the engine oil level. If it is low, you will need to top it up.

3. Check the tyre pressure.

Low tyre pressure can cause the engine to overheat.

The Heater

You need to make sure that the car’s heater is working correctly. If there are any problems with the heater, you may get too cold while driving. This could be very dangerous if you fall asleep at the wheel.

Clean Car

It is also a good idea to clean your car before setting off on a long journey. This will help keep the windscreen clear and improve your visibility while driving.

You can use quality screen wash to keep a clear view.

The Brakes

What’s more important than the car brakes on the road? You need to make sure that they are in good condition before taking a long journey. You can check the brake fluid level and the brake pads.

If either is low, you will need to top them up or replace them.

The Lights

You also need to check the lights on your car before setting off on a long journey. This includes the headlights, brake lights and indicators. Make sure that all of them are working correctly and are not damaged.

The Tyres

The tyres are another crucial part of your car that you need to check before taking a long journey, and it’s more than just the tyre pressure you should check.

You should ensure that they are in good condition and have enough tyre tread. If you have any problems with the tyres, you will need to get them fixed before starting your journey.

The Fuel

Many people run out of petrol when driving long distances, so it is crucial to make sure you have enough fuel. You can do this by checking the fuel gauge and filling up your car if necessary.

Mobile Phone

Although you shouldn’t use it while driving, your mobile phone is your best friend when it comes to roadside emergencies, but make sure that it’s fully charged before setting off on your journey. You don’t want to run out of battery in the middle of nowhere, do you?

You can charge it up before setting off if you don’t have a car charger.

Conclusion

Before setting off on a long car journey this winter, you need to ensure that your car is in a drivable condition.

You should check the engine, the tyres and the lights. Ensure that all of these are working correctly and replace any necessary parts. With a charged up mobile phone, you can easily communicate in case of an emergency.