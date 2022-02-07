Black’s Tire Partners With Tanner Gray for Daytona and Beyond

Familiar Colors Will Adorn the No. 15 for Multiple Events

﻿MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 7, 2022)—David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that Black’s Tire will partner with Tanner Gray for multiple events during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season beginning with the season opening NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

With more than 60 locations in the Carolinas, Black’s Tire distributes tires, wheels, equipment and tire-related supplies. Owner Ricky Benton is an avid member of the auto racing community and longtime supporter of DGR and team co-owner David Gilliland. Gilliland piloted the No. 17 Black’s Tire F-150 for two races in 2021 with a best finish of 14th at Daytona.

A native of Artesia, New Mexico, Gray is returning to the seat of the No. 15 Ford F-150 for his third consecutive season in the NCWTS. He will be paired with veteran crew chief Jerry Baxter and the duo will look to capture the 22-year-old driver’s first career series victory.

“It’s really exciting to team up with Ricky Benton and Black’s Tire as well as their partner dealers for multiple races this season,” Gray said. “I’m looking forward to kicking off the 2022 season with the familiar yellow and blue colors aboard the No. 15 in Daytona. Hopefully we can keep the truck up front and be a factor when it counts at the end.”

In addition to Daytona, Black’s Tire and BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors will serve as primary partners on the No. 15 for Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 7, Richmond (Va.) Raceway on August 13 and one additional race to be determined.

“We are extremely excited to continue our long-lasting partnership with David Gilliland and DGR,” said Ricky Benton II, Black’s Tire VP Sales and Marketing. “We look forward to marketing stronger together in 2022. David runs a first-class operation and with the addition of Tanner Gray behind the wheel, it will be a strong combination.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 18. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network.

About Black’s Tire

Black’s Tire was formed as Black’s Service Station by W. Crowell Black in Whiteville, N.C. in 1929. Now, with more than 60 locations in both North and South Carolina, Black’s remains a local, family owned and operated tire sales and service and vehicle repair business as well. In addition to retail and commercial locations, Black’s Tire also operates 6 warehouse and distribution centers, 3 satellite wholesale operations, BTS Tire & Wheel Distributors, a commercial sales division and a tire-retreading business, Carolina Retreads. The Black’s Tire family includes more than 925 team associates.

To learn more about Black’s Tire or to find a location, visit www.blackstire.com. Follow Black’s Tire and Auto Service on social media: Twitter at @BlacksTire, Instagram at @BlacksTire and Facebook at facebook.com/blackstire.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance. In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.