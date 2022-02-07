Horizon Hobby Announces Integrated Partnership with Front Row Motorsports

Global RC Leader to Partner Across All Drivers and Teams During 2022 NASCAR Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 7, 2022) – The global leader in RC products and accessories, Horizon Hobby, has increased their partnership with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for the 2022 NASCAR season. Returning after a successful introduction last season, Horizon Hobby is bringing their worldwide brands to all three FRM entries that includes the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The partnership will be highlighted by their return as the primary partner of the defending Daytona 500 champion, Michael McDowell, and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team. Horizon Hobby will be the primary partner at two of the most famous courses in the world- the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July and the Daytona International Speedway in August.

In addition, the popular ARRMA brand returns as the primary partner of Zane Smith at the World Wide Technology Raceway located just outside St. Louis in June. Fans and RC enthusiasts will also be able to learn more about Horizon Hobby and their local retailers through a season long associate partnership on the No. 38 Ford Mustang and driver Todd Gilliland. Horizon Hobby will introduce local retailers to fans in certain race markets.

“It’s proven that Horizon Hobby, our brands, retailers and customers relate to the NASCAR lifestyle and this year we’re increasing our presence with Front Row Motorsports and their drivers,” said Chris Dickerson, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Hobby. “This partnership with Front Row Motorsports allows Horizon Hobby to partner with all their drivers and reach more fans across the sport. Michael (McDowell) has been a great ambassador for us, and we have exciting plans with our ARRMA brand with Zane (Smith). Our partnership with Todd allows our retailers to be highlighted and let people know where to buy locally. We’re excited to have our program grow and can’t wait to see the team succeed this year.”

Horizon Hobby first joined FRM in 2021 with both Horizon Hobby and ARRMA branding on the No. 34 Ford Mustang team and McDowell. Immediately, the partnership became one of the most popular for FRM because of their passionate and loyal customers, including McDowell.

“This is such an authentic partnership for me,” commented McDowell. “Horizon Hobby sent my family and I, an ARRMA Felony and ARRMA Kraton. I then continued to go to www.horizonhobby.com and purchased an ARRMA Limitless and have been working on it with my family. We just love their products, and it has become a fun, family hobby. I can’t say enough how cool this partnership is and how great the people are at Horizon Hobby.”

Fans are encouraged to login on www.horizonhobby.com to see their full range of brands and accessories that includes cars, boats, planes, batteries, chargers and more. Fans will also see products highlighted throughout the year on FRM’s, McDowell’s, Smith’s, and Gilliland’s social media channels.

About Horizon Hobby

Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the undisputed global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.