JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Daytona International Speedway

RACE: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (120 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 5 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer will carry new colors at Daytona International Speedway as Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions joins the No. 1 team in 2022.

• The 18-year-old Mayer had a strong outing in his first race at Daytona last August, as he was able to lead his first lap in the NASCAR Xfinity Series en route to a 12th-place finish.

• In 18 NXS starts during the 2021 rookie season for Mayer, the Franklin, Wis. native tallied one top five, six top 10s and led a total of 57 laps.

• 2022 will be Mayer’s first full-time season in the NXS and the first time crew chief Taylor Moyer has competed with only one driver in the seat.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Harrison’s USA Chevrolet

• Josh Berry and the No. 8 team welcome HarrisonsUSA.com aboard the JRM Chevrolet for eight races in 2022 starting this weekend in Daytona.

• The 31-year-old will compete full-time in the NXS for the first time in his career after running 29 races since the 2014 season.

• In 22 starts during the 2021 season, Berry battled his way to two wins, six top fives and 12 top 10s.

• Berry drove the No. 8 to his first career NXS win at Martinsville Speedway last season. The win also marked the first for the No. 8 at JRM.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has one victory in the NXS at Daytona, winning the season opener in 2020 after a hard battle in the closing laps with Chase Briscoe. The triumph was the 23-year-old’s first of five NXS victories to date.

• Gragson opens 2022 at Daytona with a new crew chief in NASCAR Cup Series veteran Luke Lambert.

• Coming off a season in which he finished third in the final series standings, Gragson will carry the familiar colors of Bass Pro Shops, TrueTimber® Camo and Black Rifle Coffee Company for JR Motorsports. It is the third straight season in which Gragson will wear those colors.



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier returns for his seventh season behind the wheel of the No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet for JRM.

• Allgaier enters the 2022 season opener on the strength of two wins, 16 top fives and 24 top 10s during the 2021 NXS season.

• In 22 career NXS starts at Daytona, Allgaier has earned five top fives, nine top 10s and has scored a best finish of second (twice – July 2016, February 2019).

• In 35 starts on the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega in the NXS, the Illinois native has recorded a combined nine top fives and 16 top 10s.

Driver Quotes

“I’m so ready to be down in Daytona with this Accelerated Professional Talent Solutions team. We had a strong run going last year and I was able to lead my first lap in the Xfinity Series. I know this No. 1 team built a fast racecar for this weekend and our goal is to put it in Victory Lane.” – Sam Mayer

“I’m really looking forward to starting this season off on a strong note with our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet. JRM has always had a really strong superspeedway program and I feel extremely confident that we will unload with that same speed this weekend. Daytona is a place where anything can happen, and hopefully we can have a strong, smooth day and be in contention for the win in the closing laps. If we can do that, I feel like we will have a great chance to get back into Victory Lane when it’s all said and done.” – Justin Allgaier

“I had a lot of strong runs with this team last season, so being able to work with them for the 2022 season has me fired up. These guys have won at Daytona in the past, so there’s no reason we can’t do it again this year. I am ready to hop in the Harrison’s USA Chevrolet and hopefully start the season off the right way.” – Josh Berry

“It’s going to be a busy week in Daytona with everything going on but I’m really looking forward to working with Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and this entire Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee team again. We’ve had really great runs at Daytona and JRM builds the best superspeedway cars, so the goal is to repeat what we did in 2020 again this season.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Daytona: JR Motorsports has competed at “The World Center of Racing” a combined 92 times in the NXS. Over the course of these 92 starts at the 2.5-mile historic facility, JRM has tallied seven wins, 25 top fives and 39 top 10s. JRM’s most recent win came during the 2020 season when Noah Gragson drove the No. 9 to Victory Lane to secure his first career NXS victory.

• #MakeTasteNotWaste: Did you know approximately 40 percent of food waste happens in people’s homes? It’s true. Life is often to blame, causing us to see “nothing” in a fridge full of food—but our magical ingredient can help transform all that “nothing” into a delicious something. Join Hellmann’s mission to #MakeTasteNotWaste and make the most of your food with our easy tips and tricks.

• Harrison’s USA: When Josh Berry places inside of the top eight, everyone will receive 8 percent off their online order at Harrison’s USA by using code: Josh8.

• Celebrating 50 Years: Join us in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bass Pro Shops by checking out the latest from country music star Chris Janson. This is our kind of song! It’s a touching tribute to Bass Pro Shops’ founder’s dad, John A. Morris and Dale Sr., a look ahead to the eve of the Daytona 500 and a salute to all those who love spending time in the great outdoors! Click here to watch the full music video.