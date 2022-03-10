GTechniq Partners with Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt (SSGLRwJL) and driver Joe Graf Jr. confirmed today that Gtechniq, a leader in automotive protective coatings products will sponsor the team for a minimum of two NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season beginning at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022.

The Nalley Cars 250 will mark the company’s first foray into NASCAR.

“I’m proud to welcome a Georgia-based company to the SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt family at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Graf. “As the spring and summer months approach, everyone certainly wants their cars to look its best in the sun and Gtechniq not only offers a product that makes it happen, but they outshine and outlast their competition.

“With the new surface, Atlanta is going to be a wild card race, but I’m confident that with the speed that we have showcased this season with the support of Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines we will be in contention for a strong finish.”

In addition to Atlanta, Gtechniq will also serve as the primary partner at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sat., Aug 20, 2022, and serve in an associate marketing partner role the rest of the season.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Joe Graf Jr. and the whole SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season,” added Nathan Schutter, head of marketing for Gtechniq North America.

“Gtechniq has a history in motorsports from grassroots racing to Formula 1 partnerships and we felt like this was a great opportunity to get involved in NASCAR. We pride ourselves on innovation and performance, so working with Joe Graf Jr. and his team is a great fit for Gtechniq.”

Gtechniq joins a growing list of primary partners for the SSGLRwJL team this season, including Bucked Up Energy Drink, CoverSeal, G-Coin and Market.

About Gtechniq:

Gtechniq was born out of pure science, the love of cars and the desire to create the best car care products, with a focus on protective coatings – the cornerstone of our success.

In 2004, scientists at Gtechniq created a superior line of products aimed at perfecting all vehicle surfaces. And over the last 20 years, these products have been continually improved to provide a range that outshines and outlasts the competition.

Gtechniq’s line of surface preparation and finishing products are designed to clean, polish, and protect all automotive exteriors, in a way no traditional wax applications can match.

The Gtechniq range includes composite ceramic coatings, leather protection, fabric protection, wheel and trim protection, shampoos and much more.

About SS Green Light Racing with Jeff Lefcourt:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter and new partner Jeff Lefcourt has been a mainstay entry in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022.