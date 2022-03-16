3 More Defensive Driving Tips To Help You Stay Safe On The Road

Staying safe on the road means understanding how to drive in order to avoid an accident. After all, it is much better to avoid an accident even if it isn’t your fault instead of needing to call a car accident lawyer Salt Lake City. This means that learning some defensive driving lessons is very important.

This is a style of driving that helps you understand the signs that an accident could happen so you can actively avoid it. It takes practice, of course, but over time you will get used to incorporating these tips into your driving style so it becomes second nature. We already gave you a few defensive driving tips in an earlier article and now we want to add some more to your routine.

1 – Don’t drive distracted

Cars have gotten extremely safe over the years, which is of course a good thing. However, this feeling of security when we drive is something that can also hurt us if we take it for granted and start doing things we shouldn’t. For instance, when we feel protected we might start driving while distracted and that means we aren’t able to react when something unexpected happens.

Texting and driving is one of the worst ways to distract yourself while driving and is considered to be as dangerous as drunk driving. It takes your eyes off the road for seconds at a time and that can mean we don’t have time to react to brake or to avoid another car. If you receive an important text, pull off the road and answer it safely and not while you are driving.

Even eating and drinking are distracting and not a good idea. If your hands are full of food, then even if you see something happen you aren’t prepared to react.

2 – Watch the weather

It’s important to check the weather before heading out on the road. Knowing ahead of time allows you the opportunity to leave earlier, or even change your route.

For instance, if there is cold weather after it rained then the chance of black ice is high. You may want to avoid a road that you know is subject to icy conditions based on the information you got ahead of time.

If it is raining or snowing then traffic backs up and moves slowly in certain areas. Leaving earlier will allow you the time to take it slow and not feel like you need to rush. Rushing around in bad weather conditions is a recipe for an accident.

3 – Take it slow

Always give yourself enough time to get where you need to go in case of unforeseen events. There could be an accident or just ordinary traffic that slows you down. If you have an appointment or are heading to work then you’ll be tempted to speed or run stop signs to make up the lost time.

Leave early so this is not something you are tempted to do. It’s better to arrive early and catch up on an errand instead of being late because you were in an accident.