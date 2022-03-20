Toyota Racing – NXS Atlanta Post-Race Report – 03.19.22

GIBBS DRIVES TO VICTORY IN ATLANTA

Ty Gibbs scores his second win of the season after leading just the last lap

ATLANTA (March 19, 2022) – Ty Gibbs drove to his second victory of the season with a stellar final lap pass in double overtime to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. It was Gibbs’ first win in Atlanta in his first start at the track. He was joined inside the top-10 by his teammate Brandon Jones (seventh), while Jeffrey Earnhardt (13th) delivered the fifth top-15 finish for Sam Hunt Racing in as many races to start the season.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Race 5 of 33 – 251.02 miles, 163 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, TY GIBBS

2nd, Austin Hill*

3rd, AJ Allmendinger*

4th, Riley Herbst*

5th, Landon Cassill*

7th, BRANDON JONES

13th, JEFFREY EARNHARDT

17th, SHANE LEE

28th, TREVOR BAYNE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

Can you talk about that bold move in the end?

“That was awesome. First of all, I want to give the glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I want to thank Him for letting me experience these moments. Second off, my team. I wouldn’t be here without them. Thank you to AJ (Allmendinger) for pushing me. That was awesome. What the heck. This is so cool. Never give up.”

What about that last lap move?

“I don’t know. I just feel like naturally I do in those moments. If there is a gap, you’ve got to take it like Aryton Senna said. I did it. There almost wasn’t a gap, but there was and send it.”

Can you put into words what this victory means?

“It was so cool to win this one. It was so unexpected. The speedways where were we struggled in the past so to win it in this Sport Clips Toyota GR Supra shows we improved. We came back from 29th and messing up on pit road. The win is awesome. Still things that I have to fix and work on, but let’s go.”

#

