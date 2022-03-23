Kris Wright – XPEL 225 Race Advance

Race Advance – XPEL 225 (42 Laps/143.22 Miles) | Circuit of the Americas

Saturday, March 26 | Austin, Texas | 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 F.N.B Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kris Wright (Wexford, Pa.) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @KrisOnNASCAR

Wright on making his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Circuit of the Americas: “I am excited to get to the Circuit of the Americas for the first road course event of the season. We had some good speed there last year with the NASCAR Xfinity Series start. I am looking forward to what we can do in our No. 44 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado. It is great having support from F.N.B. Corporation again this week in what should be a solid result for Niece Motorsports. I know our team has been working hard in the shop to prepare this truck for Saturday.”

Wright at Circuit of the Americas: This weekend marks Wright’s debut appearance at the Circuit of the Americas with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). Wright has one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at the Circuit of the Americas. In 2021 with Sam Hunt Racing, he qualified in the 36th-place and finished in the 32nd-place, due to a mechanical failure.

In one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on a road course, Kris Wright recorded a 25th-place finish at the DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course on August 16, 2020. The start was his debut in NASCAR national series competition in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, his single series start of the 2020 season.

On the Truck: Wright and the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the red, white, and blue F.N.B. Corporation paint scheme Saturday.

Last Time Out (Fr8 208 – Start: 21st / Finish: 21st): Wright and the No. 44 team worked to find the right balance on the F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado in the opening laps of Saturday’s Fr8 208 and after finishing stage one 32nd, he made his way into the top-20 to start the final stage. Wright was running 22nd when the caution flag flew on lap 90, and shortly after the restart, he suffered a flat right front tire that caused him to make contact with the outside wall in turn three. The No. 44 team worked to make repairs on pit road and kept Wright on the lead lap to earn a 21st-place finish.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of approximately $42 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB’s wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FNB” and is included in Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks SubIndustry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

