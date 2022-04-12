McDowell Ready to Build on Strong Dirt Run Last Season

Love’s Ford Driver Finished 12th in 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (April 12, 2022) – Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Mustang team head to the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this weekend for NASCAR’s only NASCAR Cup Series dirt race on the schedule.

The 2021 Daytona 500 champion, who had success last year at the Bristol dirt track in the iRacing Pro Invitational and in the real event, is ready to head back to the site where he finished 10th and 12th, respectively.

“Racing on the dirt in general is still something relatively new to a lot of us,” says McDowell. “Even though we have had one go of it last year, it is still fun to do something a little out of our normal comfort zone, and wheel these cars around what would otherwise be an asphalt track.

“Bristol in and of itself is a challenge, but with dirt added, it adds a layer of complexity to the race. While we take it all in stride and tune to the conditions, we won’t really know what will happen until we get to the track and see how the surface takes the dirt. It will be fun, and I’m excited to duplicate our success with our Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang this weekend.”

Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang this weekend will race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday, April 17th, at 7 p.m. ET on FOX.

