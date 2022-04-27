RedTide Canopy Named Official Canopy of ADRL

DALLAS – The American Drag Racing League (ADRL) announced today that RedTide Canopies, based out of Salt Lake City, has been named as the Official Canopy Supplier for the 2022 Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel ADRL Tour presented by RJS Racing Equipment. The season kicks off May 13-14 at the Texas Motorplex near Dallas.

RedTide Canopies is a product made by racers, for racers, said owner Josh Minson. A drag racer himself, Minson said the ADRL provides ideal venues in which to market their product.

“I would have to say it was a no-brainer,” Minson said of the decision to partner with ADRL. “We have been racers in the series as well as provided canopies to the organization. In an effort to continue serving our fellow racers, we felt it would be a good relationship.

“We have worked with (ADRL Promoter) Mel Roth and the Premier Street Car Association for several years, so we thought, why not have some fun and promote an awesome drag racing series that brings fans and racers to the track? It’s perfect for our product to be in front of a captive audience of diehard racing enthusiasts.”

Roth said RedTide Canopies found success at his PSCA and Street Car Super Nationals events and sees no reason why the experience with ADRL will be any different.

“You don’t think about stuff like custom canopies and the promotional items Red Tide offers until you need them,” Roth said. “Instead of going somewhere like Walmart, where the product isn’t quality, or somewhere where you’re going to spend a ton, you can come over to their booth at the track or contact them online, get what you need and know you are working with the best of the best!”

For more information on RedTide Canopies, visit them online at RedTideCanopies.com or on social media at Facebook.com/RedTideCanopies and on Twitter @WhatIsRedTide.

Marketing partners and racers interested in being involved with the 2022 Extreme Racing Oil & Fuel ADRL Tour presented by RJS Racing can email info@adrltour.com or by calling/texting Roth directly at 661-917-3078.

2022 ADRL Tour Schedule:

Dragstock May 13-14: Texas Motorplex

Gateway Drags Aug 5-6: World Wide Technology Raceway

U.S. Drags Sept 16-17: Texas Motorplex

Stampede of Speed Oct 11: Texas Motorplex (Pro Extreme Only)

Get the Gear! Need your merch for the 2022 ADRL Tour? Get everything you need by clicking HERE or by heading to the at-track Adrenaline Zone at every ADRL event!

For more information on the American Drag Racing League and to stay up-to-date on breaking news, follow them on their official page on Facebook at Facebook.com/ADRLTour and on Instagram and Twitter at @ADRLTour. Fans can also visit the official ADRL website at ADRLTour.com.