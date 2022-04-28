TeamSLR Cruises Up the West Coast to Sonoma Raceway

Mosack, Wood Conclude Back-To-Back California Swing That Began at Laguna Seca

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (April 27, 2022) – Just a weekend removed from Round 4 of the 2022 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near Monterey, California, TeamSLR heads three hours up the coast for Round 5 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The scenic 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course located in the heart of Wine Country has a strong history with the series that dates back to 1969.

TeamSLR will be fielding two competitors for Sunday’s 40-lap, 75-minute TA2-class race – fulltime driver Connor Mosack behind the wheel of the No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply Ford Mustang, and Jack Wood, a Northern California native and a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular who will pilot the No. 27 Velocity Racing/SLR/M1Racecars Chevrolet Camaro this weekend.

The 22-year-old Mosack, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, raced at Sonoma last year when the event was part of the non-points ProAm Challenge series. He started and finished second in the TA2 race behind fellow TeamSLR driver Sam Mayer.

Wood, a 21-year-old from Loomis, California, just outside Sacramento, will be making his third start of the season with TeamSLR. The fulltime driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competed at Laguna Seca last weekend, climbing into the top-10 early in the race before a mechanical issue brought an early end to his race day. Wood has raced previously at Sonoma in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, earning a 16th-place finish in the June 2019 event.

Connor Mosack, Driver, No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang:

After last year’s second-place finish in the ProAm Challenge at Sonoma, what will it take to go one better with points on the line this year?

“I think we’ll have a leg up on the competition setup-wise going into the weekend since we got to race there last year. To secure a win, we’ll have to qualify well because it’s tough to pass, and avoid making mistakes in the race.”

One third of the way through the season, how would you assess your position in the championship?

“We’ve gotten ourselves behind on points early this year with the engine failure at Sebring and the crash at Atlanta. Fortunately, we have the speed to work our way back to the top, but we really can’t afford any more DNFs (Did Not Finish).”

Jack Wood, Driver, No. 27 Velocity Racing/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

After seeing your race day at Laguna Seca come to a premature end last weekend because of a mechanical issue, does that make you even more determined to get a solid result even closer to home at Sonoma?

“I think it definitely fires the whole team up. We’ve proved multiple times, now, that we have speed. We just need a little luck to go our way and finish off a race strong.”

Sonoma will mark your third Trans Am race this season. What areas do you aim to improve on this weekend?

“I think over the past two races, we’ve found all the pieces. Now, we just need to put them all together in one race and make it happen. I look forward to having a solid race at Sonoma, and also using it to get ready for my Truck Series race there later in June.”

