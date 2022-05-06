Christian Rose Charges Forward to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn: On the heels of a top-10 finish in last Friday afternoon’s General Tire 125, ARCA Menards Series East rookie Christian Rose treks on during his freshman campaign eyeing his third straight top-10 run in Saturday night’s Music City 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.

Rose aboard the No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Toyota Camry for Cook Racing Technologies experienced his toughest short track yet last weekend at the Monster Mile, but progress was made throughout the race including in the final sprint to the finish which gives Rose motivation as his learning curve continues.

“Dover was definitely a challenge but start to finish I feel like we went forward, especially at the end of the race,” said Rose who also captured a top-10 finish at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway in March.

“Dover can certainly be intimidating because things can happen in a hurry but I feel like that as our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Toyota Camry improved handling wise, especially late in the race – I wish I could have taken with what I had learned during those first 100 laps and I suspect our race result would look a lot different.”

Tackling Dover for the first time with a car intact and a top-10 finish would suffice as a victory for some, but Rose admitted that his Cook Racing Technologies team is hungry about winning.

“I know that I am learning behind the wheel and my team stands behind me 100 percent, but they have already visited Victory Lane as an organization this year and I know they want to do it again. I’d love to do for West Virginia Tourism and everyone who supports our team. This isn’t easy – especially in ARCA.

“The series is full of very good drivers who compete for some of the best race teams out there, but we are improving and we are heading in the right direction. Nashville is a place that I have prior experience at and I’m hoping that will pay dividends ahead of the race on Saturday night.”

In 2019, Rose competed in a CARS Pro Late Model Tour event at the historic half-mile short track.

“I feel like Nashville is pretty close to your typical short track,” Rose added. “Its confines are tight and the bottom groove is the preferred line, but it’s also a momentum track where if you can carry that speed through the corners and onto the straightaways, your chances of passing cars and making moves.

“It’s important to make sure we get our No. 42 West Virginia Tourism Toyota Camry dialed in and practice and then utilize the race to keep making gains to put us in contention. The track is going to change a lot throughout the night so it’s crucial that we keep up with those adjustments to keep our drive off strong that will hopefully put us in contention for a top-five finish on Saturday night”

No matter the outcome of his fourth career ARCA Menards Series East start this weekend, it’s already been an amazing week for the Martinsburg, West Virginia native.

On Tuesday, May 3rd – he was inducted into the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Wall of Fame for his Division 1 baseball achievements.

“Tuesday was very special,” sounded Rose. “I appreciate everyone at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for giving me the honor and it brought back a lot of great memories. I’m ready to make new memories though on Saturday in one of the coolest cities in the United States.”

This season, Rose who competes in the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East will continue to strengthen a relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

In West Virginia, let country roads lead you far away from everything. And a little closer to heaven.

“My relationship with the West Virginia Department of Tourism is everything to me,” added Rose.

“Without them, I would not be able to race at Nashville. It is my goal throughout the year to spread the mission of everything the West Virginia Department of Tourism means.

“It goes without saying that we have had a lot of speed with our West Virginia Department of Tourism race cars this year and we’re starting to climb that ladder of consistency. There is still more work to do though. A lot more work.

“We will get there though. Our Cook Racing Technologies team is too good not to have our luck turn around and post the finishes we know that we are capable of.”

Following Nashville, Rose and CRT plan to compete in the ARCA Menards Series event at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27th.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).

The Music City 200 (200 laps | 119.2 miles) is the fourth of seven races on the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins on Saturday, May 7th at 1:30 p.m. for an hour and fifteen-minute session. General Tire Pole qualifying begins at 4:15 p.m. The event will take the green flag just after 8:30 p.m. with live streaming coverage on FloRacing and taped delay television coverage on the USA Network on Friday, May 13th at 12:00 p.m. ET. All times are local (Central).

