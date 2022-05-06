Herr’s Snacks to Become Entitlement Sponsor of ARCA Menards Series Race at Salem Speedway

Racing fans in southern Indiana will have an opportunity to Break Out the Herr’s when the ARCA Menards Series returns to the historic high-banks of Salem Speedway in the Herr’s Snacks 200. It will mark the 108th time since 1956 the series has raced at the legendary half-mile oval located between Indianapolis and Louisville.

The Herr’s Snacks 200 will be the 19th race of the 20 that comprise the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season. It will also be the series’ annual throwback race, allowing teams to celebrate days gone by with unique paint schemes from the past on their cars.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ARCA and Menards,” said Bob Clark, VP of Marketing, Herr Foods. “That partnership is now in its eleventh year. It continues to expose our brand to millions of great race fans that follow the ARCA Menards Series. We’re excited to move the Herr’s Snacks 200 to Salem Speedway this year, one of the most exciting and historic tracks on the circuit.”

The relationship between Herr Foods, ARCA, and Menards started with current NASCAR Cup Series star Chris Buescher winning at Madison International Speedway on his way to the ARCA Menards Series title in 2012, kicking off a three-year run at the Wisconsin half-mile that also saw 15-year-old sensation Kyle Benjamin and Justin Boston score wins. The entitlement then moved to the legendary high-banked half-mile Winchester Speedway in Indiana for two years, with current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Austin Wayne Self winning in 2015 and future NASCAR Cup Series star Chase Briscoe scoring his first career series win on the way to the 2016 series championship.

The sponsorship transitioned to the mile dirt track at the Illinois State Fair in 2017 where former series champion Grant Enfinger scored the most recent of his 16 career ARCA Menards Series wins. Current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series star and nine-time ARCA Menards Series winner Chandler Smith celebrated his first career ARCA win with a potato chip shower in victory lane at Madison in 2018 and followed with another at Lucas Oil Raceway in 2019. The 2020 version of the race was part of the ARCA Menards Series East schedule at Toledo Speedway and rising superstar Ty Gibbs earned the victory, one of seven he scored on the ARCA Menards Series platform throughout the year. Last year’s Herr’s 200 was also at Toledo Speedway, again part of the ARCA Menards Series national tour, with Gibbs again celebrating in victory lane.

“We have always enjoyed our partnership with Herr’s because few things go better than watching a great race and enjoying a great snack, and when you “break out the Herr’s” while watching a race, you’re guaranteed both,” said Menards promotions manager Jeff Abbott. “Salem Speedway is a thrilling racetrack that has seen a lot of great racing and unexpected moments. It will be a critical stop this year in the battle for the championship too.”

In addition to the Salem race entitlement, Herr’s will continue its designation as the Official Salty Snack of the ARCA Menards Series, as well as per race, point fund and special award sponsorship.

