Aidan Fassnacht Brings Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 to Mid-Ohio For IMSA Doubleheader

This Weekend’s Races are Rounds Five and Six of the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires for the 19-year-old Rookie Driver

LEXINGTON, Ohio (May 12, 2022) – With four Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires races and a recent test under his belt, 19-year-old rookie Aidan Fassnacht heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for the IMSA-sanctioned doubleheader, May 13-15, in the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 C.

Both 45-minute races from Mid-Ohio can be seen live through streams on both IMSA.com and RACER.com. Race One on Saturday, May 14, is set for 12:10 p.m. EDT. Sunday’s race will go green at 11:15 a.m. EDT.

Fassnacht is making his first visit to the highly technical Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, putting him at a disadvantage to many of his more experienced competitors. The 2.258-mile track has been on the Mazda MX-5 schedule since the series debut in 2006. It’s also the first true permanent road course on the 2022 schedule, following stops at Daytona’s unique layout that utilizing much of the oval as well as the infield road course, and the temporary street circuit in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Mid-Ohio definitely seems to be more of a rhythm track, especially in the second and third sectors,” Fassnacht said. “I think that this will play into my strengths particularly well. Rhythm tracks are usually places where I feel my skill set is at its best, as the flow at tracks like Road Atlanta and Laguna get me in the zone. Mid-Ohio will demand precision and consistency in order to finish well, as the draft won’t be nearly as big of a factor as it was at Daytona. Mistakes will be costly. I feel as though it will be my biggest test yet, but a test that I couldn’t feel more ready to take on.”

This weekend’s race coincides with the Boston College freshman’s spring semester final exams, adding a degree of difficulty to the focus of the race weekend. In addition, the college setup has taken away from his typical approach to a new track, forcing him to go “old school” in his preparation.

“Unfortunately, living in a traditional dorm at Boston College doesn’t afford me the space to bring my massive simulator rig to get track time prior to the weekend, so I have to prepare the old-fashioned way: a lot of video,” Fassnacht said. “From what I have heard, Mid-Ohio is a track with a lot of quirks that make it a tough circuit to master, but hopefully I’ll be able to get up to speed quickly with the help of what we learned at our test at VIR. The track looks so well suited to MX-5 racing, and I can’t wait to get out on what is the last new track of the year for me.”

Fassnacht’s appearance at Mid-Ohio coincides with a new product launch from partner Sword Performance, The Leader In Healthy Hydration. SHIELD Zero is a revolutionary all-natural zero sugar, zero artificial sweetener electrolyte hydration drink, that tastes light and refreshing without the junk. Packed with the same balanced electrolyte profile and natural ingredients found in SHIELD, the real fruit flavors of SHIELD Zero satisfy and help prevent hydration all day long without creating digestive issues. Fans of the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 can get a 20 percent discount on Shield Zero, and all Sword Performance products, through www.DrinkSword.com by using the code RACE20 at checkout.

“I continue to be thankful to have such a great partner in Sword Performance and am looking forward to staying hydrated with the zero-sugar line this weekend at Mid-Ohio,” Fassnacht said. “The products were popular with my McAleer McCumbee Motorsports crew guys during the hot, humid Florida races and they’re already looking forward to more at Mid-Ohio this weekend!”

The race weekend gets underway on lucky Friday, May 13, with the first of two Friday practices at 11:50 a.m. EDT. Qualifying is the first session on track on Saturday morning at 8:10 a.m. EDT, followed by Saturday’s 12:10 p.m. EDT and Sunday’s 11:10 a.m. EDT races.

About Sword Performance:

Sword Performance, Inc. is an American manufacturer of performance hydration beverages, built around a system of proprietary electrolyte replacement products and heat stress subject expertise. Sword Performance Inc. was founded with a purpose: to provide great-tasting, effective hydration to hard-working men and women everywhere. From stadium lights to job sites, Sword Performance hydration products are designed to work with the body to battle dehydration and fatigue. More information can be found at www.DrinkSword.com.

About Aidan Fassnacht:

A second-generation professional racecar driver, 19-year-old Aidan Fassnacht is conducting the 2022 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup for McCumbee McAleer Racing (MMR) in the No. 15 Sword Performance Mazda MX-5 Cup. Fassnacht, a student at Boston College, raced a Spec Miata in Regional and National Sports Car Club of America events for two seasons before taking on the Spec MX-5 Challenge in 2021, earning a slot in the prestigious Mazda Shootout before signing with MMR for his 2022 rookie campaign.