BLAINE PERKINS: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes: Texas Motor Speedway

BLAINE PERKINS

No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: SpeedyCash.com 220

Date: Friday, May 20, 2022

Venue: Texas Motor Speedway

Track Description: 1.5 mile(s)

Race: 147 laps / 220.5 miles

Don’t Mess with Texas … This week will mark Blaine Perkins’ track debut with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Speedway Stats: The Bakersfield, Calif., -native has four combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length).

BLAINE PERKINS STATISTICS

QUOTE WORTHY

Blaine Perkins, driver of the No. 9 Raceline Chevrolet Silverado for CR7 Motorsports

On the Texas Motor Speedway:

“I am excited to be making my first trip to the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. The entire CR7 Motorsports team has been working hard these past few weeks – as we are in the busiest stretch of the season. We are all looking forward to having a good run this weekend at Texas (Motor Speedway), and to be able to carry that speed throughout the rest of the year”

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 55 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 24.0 and an average finishing position of 23.1.

CR7 MOTORSPORTS STATISTICS

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History at the Texas Motor Speedway … This weekend will mark CR7 Motorsports’ fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile oval track located in Fort Worth, Texas, also known as No Limits, Texas. The organization posted a team best 17th-place finish at the track on November 2, 2018 with team owner Codie Rohrbaugh. The four previous starts at the Texas Motor Speedway have earned CR7 Motorsports an average starting position of 23.3 and an average

finish of 23.0.

Catch the Action … The SpeedyCash.com 220 at the Texas Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, May 20, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Texas at 7:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8:30 p.m. (ET). Practice and qualifying for the ninth event of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

Follow CR7 Motorsports’ on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit CR7 Motorsports’ Twitter page – @CR7_Motorsports, and on Instagram at @cr7motorsports. “Like” CR7 Motorsports on the official Facebook page at facebook.com/CR7-Motorsports.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.BlainePerkins.com or connect with Blaine Perkins on Facebook (OfficialBlainePerkins), Twitter (@BlainePerkins21) or Instagram (@blaineperkins21).