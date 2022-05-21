Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Herbst Finishes 8th to Pace Ford at Texas)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

SRS Distribution 250 Post Race| Saturday, May 21, 2022

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

8th – Riley Herbst

21st – David Starr

23rd – Joe Graff Jr.

35th – Ryan Sieg

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — Finished 8th

“It was a good day. We got another top-10 so that is good. We just struggled with speed a little bit and we had some struggles on pit stops which put is back a few times. We were able to work our way back up inside the top-10 though, so that is good. We will take this and work on some things for Charlotte.”