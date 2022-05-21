Search
Ford Performance NASCAR: NXS Post Race (Herbst Finishes 8th to Pace Ford at Texas)

0

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes
NASCAR Xfinity Series
SRS Distribution 250 Post Race| Saturday, May 21, 2022

FORD FINISHING RESULTS
8th – Riley Herbst
21st – David Starr
23rd – Joe Graff Jr.
35th – Ryan Sieg

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — Finished 8th

“It was a good day. We got another top-10 so that is good. We just struggled with speed a little bit and we had some struggles on pit stops which put is back a few times. We were able to work our way back up inside the top-10 though, so that is good. We will take this and work on some things for Charlotte.”



