JR Motorsports — NXS Charlotte Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Charlotte Motor Speedway

RACE: Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

DATE: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Broadcast Information – TV: 1 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 12:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90



Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

• Sam Mayer is set to make his first start at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s quad-oval this weekend.

• With Mayer’s third-place finish last week at Texas Motor Speedway, the 18-year-old has now finished inside of the top five in six of the last seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races dating back to Circuit of the Americas in March.

• Mayer has 13 starts on tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS with three top fives and five top 10s. He’s led 43 laps.

• The No. 1 team currently sits seventh in the championship standings with a 64 point margin over the 12th and final spot to qualify for the NXS Playoffs.

Josh Berry

No. 8 Harrison’s USA Chevrolet

• Josh Berry has made one NXS start at Charlotte, which came in 2021. Berry started 18th and finished 32nd after being involved in a multi-car incident on lap 150.

• Berry paced the field for 46 laps last week in Texas while taking his third stage win of the 2022 season. The 31-yearold went on to finish seventh to earn his sixth top-10 finish on the year.

• The Hendersonville, Tenn. native has made 22 starts at tracks measuring between 1-2 miles in length, earning two wins, seven top fives and 11 top 10s while leading 198 laps.

• The No. 8 team comfortably sits fifth in the championship standings, only 89 points from the series leader.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson seeks his first victory on a 1.5-mile oval in the NXS this weekend at Charlotte. The 23-year-old driver has earned 15 top-five finishes in 34 starts on such tracks in his career.

• In three career starts at Charlotte on the oval, Gragson has one top-five and one top-10 finish, the best coming in 2019 when he crossed the line in fourth place.

• Gragson continued his hot start in terms of laps led, running out front for 32 circuits last week at Texas. It was the ninth race he has led this season in 12 starts, and his total is now 348 laps led on the season.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Unilever Adopt-a-Soldier Platoon Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier has earned a best finish of second in the NXS at Charlotte, coming in this event in 2019.

• Additionally, Allgaier has recorded three wins on tracks between 1-2 miles in length in the NXS (Chicagoland Speedway in 2011 and 2017 and Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021).

• This Memorial Day weekend, Allgaier will be carrying the colors of the Adopt-a-Soldier Platoon on board his No. 7 Chevrolet. The Adopt-a-Soldier Platoon’s mission is to lift the morale and to support the welfare of active duty members of the military, their families and veterans who have previously served.

Driver Quotes

“This Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions team has really hit our stride and we want to keep that momentum rolling through this weekend at Charlotte. It’s my first start on the oval but I know this team is going to unload a fast car on Friday for practice and we should be contending for the win like we have been lately. We just need to continue to do what we have been doing and it won’t be long until we get this No. 1 team into Victory Lane. – Sam Mayer

“Charlotte is going to be interesting this weekend. We’ve had some strong finishes here over the past couple of seasons and hopefully we can back that up again this weekend. The momentum has been on our side as of late and it would be great to keep that going and come away with another solid day on Saturday, especially with it being Memorial Day weekend and the fact that we have the Adopt-a-Soldier Platoon on board our No. 7 Chevrolet. It would definitely mean a lot to give those guys a good run and be in contention for the win.” – Justin Allgaier

“We had a really good car last week in Texas, and at all the intermediates this year, so I know this weekend won’t be any different. I had a pretty good run going last year at Charlotte but got caught up in a late wreck, so the result doesn’t show. Bummy (Mike Bumgarner, crew chief) and this entire Harrison’s USA team are working hard to make sure we’re ready for this weekend.” – Josh Berry

“We had a really strong Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro last year at Charlotte and we’ve been really strong almost everywhere we have been this year. I know Luke (Lambert, crew chief) and this entire No. 9 team are working hard back here in the shop to make sure we haven a car capable of battling for the win and that is exactly what we plan to do.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Charlotte: JR Motorsports has competed at Charlotte Motor Speedway a combined 72 times in the NXS. Over the course of those starts at the 1.5-mile facility, the organization has tallied 15 top fives and 32 top 10s. The company has finished in the runner-up position four times with the most recent coming in 2020 with Daniel Hemric behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet.

• Harrison’s USA Store Appearance: JRM driver Josh Berry will be signing autographs at the Harrison’s USA store located at 168 Norman Station Blvd, Mooresville, NC 28117 on Friday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Souvenir Rig Appearance: JRM drivers Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports/Hendrick Motorsports souvenir trailer at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Adopt-a-Soldier: Adopt-a-Soldier Platoon is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to lift the morale and support the welfare of active members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces, their immediate families, and the immediate families of deceased veterans. AaSP is constantly sending care packages downrange to our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines. These packages let our brave Americans know they are thought about and that their sacrifices far from home are not in vain. Please consider donating today.