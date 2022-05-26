TeamSLR Ready To Tackle Lime Rock Park

Chris Liesfeld Joins Connor Mosack for Traditional Memorial Day Weekend Race in New England

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (May 26, 2022) – Rested and refreshed after a three-week break for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, TeamSLR is ready to roll up the East Coast to Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, for the traditional Memorial Day weekend race at the scenic road course in southern New England.

Round 6 of 2022 offers the TA2-class competitors a pleasant change of scenery after back-to-back races in California – April 24 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near Monterey, California, and May 1 at Sonoma Raceway. Full-season driver Connor Mosack leads the TeamSLR effort at the 1.478-mile, seven-turn Lime Rock layout and will be joined for the first time this season by Chris Liesfeld, a familiar face in the TeamSLR camp.

Mosack will pilot the No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang, while Liesfeld will be behind the wheel of the No. 96 Fields Racing/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro. Liesfeld last raced for TeamSLR at the 2021 season finale at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

The 23-year-old Mosack, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, will be pulling double duty this weekend. He’ll be competing in the ARCA Menards Series race Friday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and will forego TA2 practice and qualifying Friday at Lime Rock. A fourth-place finisher for TeamSLR in last year’s TA2 race at Lime Rock, Mosack will start Saturday’s scheduled 68-lap race from the back of the grid.

Liesfeld will make his 14th career Trans Am start Saturday at Lime Rock. The 47-year-old from Richmond, Virginia, has only competed in the series’ TA2 division, earning a best finish of third in 2012 at Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway. His experience with TeamSLR, however, is deep. Liesfeld’s company, Fields Racing, has been competing with TeamSLR and the Lagasse family for several years.

Connor Mosack, Driver, No. 28 High Point University/Nic Tailor Custom Fit Underwear/Interstate Foam & Supply/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Ford Mustang:

How was your first experience at Lime Rock last year, when you had a solid qualifying effort and a top-five finish on race day?

“I felt like we just had a good car last year. We qualified third in the rain, but we were very close to winning the pole. Unfortunately, we had some damage passing a lapped car in the race and we lost a lot of speed as a result.”

You’ll have to start Saturday’s race from the back after missing Friday’s practice and qualifying sessions due to your ARCA commitments in Charlotte. What are your expectations for Saturday?

“Yes, I will be racing in the ARCA race at Charlotte on Friday night, so we’ll be coming from the rear. We will need a caution or two, but I believe we can work our way back to the front.”

Chris Liesfeld, Driver, No. 96 Fields Racing/TeamSLR/M1 Racecars Chevrolet Camaro:

With this being your first TA2 race this season, what are your expectations for the weekend?

“I know TeamSLR will do their part and provide me with a fast car. If I can produce steady improvements from the first track session to the last lap of the race, then I’m satisfied I will have done my job.”

Even though it’s your first race of the season, do you feel your past experience racing in the TA2 class will be a benefit at Lime Rock?

“Lime Rock is a short track and doesn’t give you a lot of time to make up for mistakes before you find yourself at the back of the pack. Certainly, I think being a veteran, patience and consistency behind the wheel can make the winning difference. You just have to be consistently fast.”

