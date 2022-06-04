Toyota Racing – NXS Portland Post-Race Report – 06.04.22

GIBBS LEADS TOYOTA WITH A TOP-10 FINISH IN PORTLAND

Gibbs scores a strong run in wild conditions

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 4, 2022) – Ty Gibbs (seventh) led Toyota with a top-10 finish in the series debut at the Portland International Raceway on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Portland International Raceway

Race 14 of 33 – 147.52 miles, 75 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, AJ Alllmendinger*

2nd, Myatt Snider*

3rd, Austin Hill*

4th, Josh Berry*

5th, Daniel Hemric*

7th, TY GIBBS

8th, JJ YELEY

11th, BRANDON JONES

18th, MATT JASKOL

19th, PATRICK EMERLING

27th, PARKER CHASE

28th, CONNOR MOSACK

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 11th

How was your race?

“All-in-all, pretty crazy day. We started out wet, kind of went dry toward the end of that and then it started raining again. We had two spins with our Menards Supra. All-in-all, I would say if you stay on the race track at this place when it rains, typically you are going to be in a really good position. We had to keep our speed up so much and a lot of people went off there towards the end. I will take P11. This was definitely a tough day. I think everybody at TRD did a good job preparing this week at the simulator and we will move forward here. I’ve got some good notes at road courses now.”

CONNOR MOSACK, No. 18 Open Eyes Toyota GR Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 28th

What is your takeaway from your Xfinity debut?

“I feel like we were having a good race. I knew I was leaving some speed out there, but we were just trying to make it to the end. Guys kept going off, so that just kept confirming to me that I don’t need to go any harder and we ran top-three for a lot of the race. One of the restarts I got in the water on the left side and started wheel-hopping really bad and I had to go in the chicane. I talked to Jason from NASCAR before when we ran around here the other day, and he said if you miss the chicane but still go over that inside curb, you would be okay, but they still made me to the drive through. I wasn’t real happy about that – telling me one thing, and doing something else. Then we got in the back and they started wrecking left and right and we kept getting in the middle of it and finally they just checked up right in front of me in the straightaway. I had nowhere to go, but our Open Eyes Supra was really good most of the race, and I felt like we would have had a shot in the end especially with a lot of the cars having damage.”

Do you feel like your background helped you this weekend?

“Just the length of the race is the main difference. I was racing the 9 (Noah Gragson) pretty hard early. I don’t think he was real happy, so I was going to let him go. I’m just used to racing hard all race – that was really the only thing that I felt like I needed to be aware of, but other than that, road racing has taught me how to approach a road course and it paid off.”

#

