Weekend schedule for Knoxville Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series travels to Knoxville Raceway this weekend while the Cup Series and Xfinity Series enjoy some time off from competition.

Up next for the Cup Series (June 26) and the Xfinity Series (June 25) is Nashville Superspeedway.

This will be the second time that the Truck Series has competed on the half-mile dirt track at Knoxville Raceway. Last year’s winner, Austin Hill, is not on the entry list for this weekend so we will see a new winner in victory lane.

There will be special rules in effect for this race. The running order of the race will be frozen after each stage. During the stage break, teams will pit for timed non-competitive pit stops. They can add fuel, change tires and make adjustments to their trucks in the allotted time designated by NASCAR.

Teams will not be required to pit during the stage breaks. If they choose to stay on the track, they will begin the next stage ahead of the teams that pitted.

Tires and fuel can only be added during the stage breaks. If a vehicle has a flat or damaged tire, the team must get approval from NASCAR to change the tire.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, June 17

7:05 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice – All Entries – No TV

9:02 p.m.: Truck Series Second Practice – All Entries – No TV

Saturday, June 18

7 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Four Heat Races – 15 Laps Each – FS1

9 p.m.: Truck Series Corn Belt 150 – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

75 Miles (150 Laps)

Stage 1 ends Lap 40, Stage 2 ends Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 150

The Purse: $629,075

Click here for the Entry List