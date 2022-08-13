6 Fundamental Safety Tips For Cyclists To Avoid Accidents On The Road

In the United States, more than 2% of fatalities in collisions involving motor vehicles are caused by bicycles. Getting hit by an automobile is one of the most frequent reasons for bicycle accidents. The damage incurred can be severe because a bicycle is much smaller than a car, and the rider is largely unprotected. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 130,000 bicycle accident injuries and fatalities occur each year. Cyclists must adhere to safety precautions to prevent accidents.

This article outlines some safety tips to ensure your safety on the road.

#1. Ride The Right Size Bike:

Making sure you are riding the proper size bicycle is the first step in ensuring your safety on the road. Riding a bicycle that is too small or large will restrict your ability to manage and control the bike properly. When shopping for a new bike, consult the manufacturer’s sizing guide because your height typically determines bike sizes. Ensure you have the appropriate frame size for your height.

#2. Make Yourself Visible:

Communicating with others on the street may require more than hand signals. To signal a lane change or turn, you should look over your shoulder, stop your pedals, and slowly veer to the left or right.

Additionally, you can utilize a few practical strategies to increase your visibility. High-visibility apparel and accessories, as well as headlights and taillights, are great options for increasing visibility. The greater your chance of being seen by drivers, the lower the risk of an accident.

#3. Wear Proper Gear:

According to studies, riders who do not wear helmets are around 14 times more likely to sustain fatal head injuries than those who do. Wearing a helmet while riding your bike will significantly lower your risk of suffering life-altering injuries. In the event of a bicycle accident that was caused by another’s negligence, it is crucial to hire a bicycle accident lawyer to protect your rights. Having an experienced advocate on your side will be the difference between winning the maximum compensation and a limited sum. Additionally, if you are riding for long distances, it is advisable to wear other protective gear like gloves and bodysuits.

#4. Stay Away From Car Doors:

Bicyclists that commute on the road face a significant risk from car doors. People in cars frequently open their doors directly into the passageway where your bike passes. The best strategy for avoiding smashing into an opening door is to avoid any areas where a door may be. Whenever you pass a parked car, make sure to leave a gap the size of an open car door. If you must fit through that door zone, proceed with caution.

#5. Watch Your Left Shoulder:

Riding against traffic flow is extremely risky and can result in crashes. Develop the habit of looking over your left shoulder while you ride on the right side of the road. You may prevent accidents that many bikers encounter by looking over your left shoulder.

You can cross the divide between through traffic and turn lanes if you merge early. When a car in front of you slows down to turn, you can pass them instead of getting stuck between the car and the corner.

#6. Double Check Your Brakes:

Make sure your brakes are in good working order before you get on the road. Ensure that your bicycle’s brake pads are in contact with the disc rotors on the wheels. It’s important to take the time to fix any problems before you leave. Before you hit the road, perform a quick test on your front and rear wheels.

Final Thoughts:

Although riding can be a relaxing activity, there are risks involved. Avoid using headphones to listen to music since they can impair your capacity to hear and respond to your environment. You might not be able to hear the horn or screeching tires of a car that is out of control if you have your headphones on. You should stay away from any such distractions to focus your attention on safety.