Road America Announces Featured Marque for the Weathertech International Challenge With Brian Redman in 2023

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., August 23, 2022 – Road America recently announced that the Kastner Cup would be the featured marque of the 2023 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman. Widely known as one of the largest vintage racecar gatherings in the United States, featuring over 50 classes of cars racing in several groups, The WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman will return on July 13-16, 2023. A mid-summer classic including everything from a special Concours on Friday and Saturday along the streets of Elkhart Lake and a special Triumph sports car racer reunion makes the 2023 event a can’t miss spectacle for any racing enthusiast.

“This event has become an annual tradition for hundreds of racers, enthusiasts, and thousands of fans every year,” said George Bruggenthies, Senior Consultant for Road America. “We are extremely proud to announce that the event will pay tribute to Triumph sports cars and the Kastner Cup experience, as drivers can imagine themselves as Paul Newman as they round Canada Corner, and spectators can smell the tires and race fuel just as they might’ve done decades before. Road America is poised to usher in the celebration with a racer’s reunion, races for club and pro series–vintage, historic and contemporary racers; a Concours with expert and people’s choice awards, track touring, parade laps, and a vendor marketplace, making the 2023 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman an event that everyone of all ages can enjoy.”

Having the Kastner Cup for Triumph sports cars serve as the featured mark for 2023 is a fitting tribute for the event as Triumphs have raced at the fabled four-mile 14-turn circuit since the late ’50s. The Kastner Cup was named in recognition of the career accomplishment and legacy of R.W. “Kas” Kastner, who passed away on April 11, 2021, at 92. Kas Kastner was one of the most influential individuals responsible for the racing success of Triumph sports cars from the late 1950s through 1970 and beyond. To this day, his series of Competition Preparation Manuals are a must-read for competitors in Triumph sports cars. Later in his career, Kastner directed the Nissan IMSA GTP team that won the manufacturers’ championship three years in a row and the drivers’ championship four years in a row; a remarkable achievement.

The Kastner Cup has become a major event on the vintage racing calendar for British car fans. The race is held at a different track each year to provide Triumph racers across the country a chance to compete for the Cup. Open to race prepared Triumph powered cars, the Kastner Cup is awarded to one competitor based on the following criteria:

• 50% for the competitive results on the racetrack during the event (not necessarily the winner)

• 25% for the presentation of the car

• 25% for the attitude and interest in Vintage racing

More details for the 2023 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman, including entry information, qualifying procedures, concourse information, and tickets, are expected in the coming months.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes, including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers various group event programs, including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting, and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube or call 800-365-7223