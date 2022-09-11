Stewart-Haas Racing: Hollywood Casino 400 from Kansas

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Hollywood Casino 400

Date: Sept. 11, 2022

Event: Hollywood Casino 400 (Round 28 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Kansas Speedway in Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval)

Format: 267 laps, broken into three stages (80 laps/85 laps/102 laps)

Race Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Chase Briscoe (Started 13th, Finished 13th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 36th, Finished 21st / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 29th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

● Kevin Harvick (Started 14th, Finished 36th / Accident, completed 33 of 267 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (15th with 2,043 points, nine points below top-12 cutoff)

● Kevin Harvick (16th with 2,017 points, 35 points below top-12 cutoff)

● Aric Almirola (20th with 618 points)

● Cole Custer (24th with 490 points)

Playoff Standings (with one race to go before Round of 12):

Christopher Bell (2,108 points) +58 points William Byron (2,098 points) +48 points Denny Hamlin (2,097 points) +47 points Joey Logano (2,090 points) +40 points Ryan Blaney (2,086 points) +36 points Alex Bowman (2,080 points) +30 points Chase Elliott (2,078 points) +28 points Kyle Larson (2,077 points) +27 points Ross Chastain (2,076 points) +26 points Daniel Suárez (2,056 points) +6 points Tyler Reddick (2,052 points) +2 points Austin Cindric (2,052 points) +2 points Kyle Busch (2,050 points) -2 points Austin Dillon (2,049 points) -3 points Chase Briscoe (2,043 points) -9 points Kevin Harvick (2,017 points) -35 points

SHR Notes:

● Briscoe earned his 12th top-15 of the season and his first top-15 in four career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas.

● Briscoe’s 13th-place result bettered his previous best finish at Kansas – 19th, earned last October.

● Almirola led once for three laps to increase his laps-led total at Kansas to 72.

● Harvick is the only driver who has competed in every NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas, a run of 34 races dating back to the inaugural race on Sept. 30, 2001.

Race Notes:

● Bubba Wallace won the Hollywood Casino 400 to score his second career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Kansas. His margin over second-place Denny Hamlin was 1 second.

● Wallace was the 18th different winner in the 28 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 43 laps.

● Only 16 of the 36 drivers in the Hollywood Casino 400 finished on the lead lap.

Sound Bites:

“For us, we definitely started off with our balance way different than in practice. I was worried at the beginning, but our team did a good job of making good adjustments and good pit stops and good restarts to get us up to fourth or fifth there. We were able to run top-five if we could maintain track position. We came down pit road and the 51 (Cody Ware) just buried us and pinned me in. I couldn’t get around him and we went from running fourth to running 15th and I was stuck there the rest of the day. I wish we could’ve gotten our Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang up there. I feel like we had top-five speed, we just needed the track position to go with it, and we weren’t quite good enough to drive back through the field again. Going to Bristol not in on points isn’t the end of the world. I would love to be nine points up, obviously, but being nine points out, I feel like we can go there and get some stage points and be in good shape.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang

“I thought we had a really good car. Having a motor issue in practice and not getting to qualify really just put us behind because we got given the last pit stall – I was having to come around the 12 (Ryan Blaney) and I kept getting blocked in by the 42 (Ty Dillon). So every time we’d drive from 30th up to 15th, we come down pit road and get blocked in and have to restart 30th. We restarted 30th one too many times, and I got wrecked on a restart and got a lot of damage, and the car was never as good after we got all the damage.” – Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Farmland Ford Mustang

“It was just a battle and we couldn’t really find the balance on the car. We got it better through the race, but we just couldn’t really find it today. But we’ll come back stronger from it and figure out what we need to do the next time. The guys on pit road did an awesome job, so that’s definitely a positive.” – Cole Custer, driver of the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang

“When those two cars came up in front of me, I just got super tight. When I lifted, it grabbed and got loose. I just wasn’t expecting them to come up and my car getting that tight. It is what it is. We were racing to win anyway, today, so that is what we will do again next week.” – Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. It is the third race of the 10-race NASCAR Playoffs and the final race before the Round of 12 begins. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.