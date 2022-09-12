RCR NCS Post Race Report: Kansas Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Rally to Top-15 Finish at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 14th

Start: 11th

Points: 14th

“We fought with the balance on our No. 3 Get Bioethanol Camaro ZL1 all day. It’s the same thing we’ve fought all year, really. We had high hopes because we qualified pretty decent. I’m proud of our guys. We fought hard. We kept ourselves in it and we have a shot at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bristol is going to be wild and anything can happen. We’ve given ourselves a good shot at advancing into the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs. Nobody knows what to expect when we get there, but it’s a long race. If you’re there at the end of the day, you’ve got a good shot to make it.” -Austin Dillon

Cut Tire Sidelines Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Team Early at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 35th

Start: 1st

Points: 11th

“The Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet was really strong today and everyone did a great job all weekend. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any warning with the tire. That’s tough. We haven’t had a tire problem in a while. We ran 30-plus laps in practice and everything looked fine. We had an odd vibration in our tire that first run but everything checked out okay. We didn’t have a vibration with that set of tires. It kind of started to get free off of Turn 4, but not anything that would indicate to me that we were going to have an issue. At Auto Club Speedway, I was able to save it, but here, it snapped at the worst possible point and we just killed the wall. It broke the control arm on the right-front and so our day was over. We didn’t get a lot of points today so we’ll have to fight hard at Bristol.” -Tyler Reddick