GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

Talladega Superspeedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 8, Wins: 1 (2016), Best start: 2nd, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 96

ARCA Starts: 6, Poles: 1 (2014), Best finish: 3rd (2009), Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 89

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 20, Wins: 1 (IRP), Best start: 3rd, Top 5s: 7, Top 10s: 11, Laps led: 44, Current points position: 7th

— About Champion Power Equipment: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.

Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis no. 141 at Talladega Superspeedway. This Chevrolet made its on-track debut in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, where Grant ran inside the Top-10 for the majority of the event before getting swept up in a crash coming to the white flag. Saturday’s race will mark the first time that this chassis has raced at ‘Dega.

Sweet Home Alabama: Every time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rolls into Talladega, hometown fans have Grant Enfinger on pinned high on their list to cheer for. Enfinger, who grew up in nearby Fairhope, AL, has had plenty of memorable moments at his home track. In 2010, Enfinger made his first career NCWTS start at the 2.66-mile super speedway, and in 2016, he earned his first career victory in the series driving for GMS Racing. You’d better believe that this track is one of his favorite stops of the season!

Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Saturday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will have a chance to meet the hometown hero on race day at the NASCAR Trackside Live stage where he will be participating in a Q&A session from 9:30 AM – 9:45 AM local time.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Grant Enfinger will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 23 Chevrolet at Talladega. The women highlighted are family members of GMS Racing employees directly associated with his team.

FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: One race down, two left to go in the Round of 8 for the NCWTS playoffs. Grant and the No. 23 team have been on a hot streak since the start of the postseason, posting four Top-5 finishes in four races including a win in the opening round at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Entering Talladega, the veteran is seeded in seventh position in the points standings, currently 15 points below the cutline. ﻿- GE Quote: Enfinger ‘s thoughts on racing at his home track during the Round of 8:

“Talladega is always a special place for me, so I’ve been looking forward to this weekend for a while. Jeff Hensley and the guys have our Champion Power Equipment Chevy as prepared as we can possibly be. Speedway racing is always chaotic, but hopefully we have the speed and make the right decisions to get some valuable stage points and contend for a win. Roll Tide!”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Logitech G Chevrolet Silverado RST

Talladega Superspeedway Stats

NCWTS Starts: 1, Best start: 24th, Best finish: 40th (2021)

ARCA Starts: 1, Best start: 12th, Best finish: 11th (2021)

2022 NCWTS Season Stats

Starts: 20, Best start: 10th, Best finish: 13th (Atlanta), Current points position: 23rd

Game On: Earlier this week, GMS Racing officials announced a two-race primary sponsorship with Logitech G on Jack Wood’s No. 24 Chevrolet. One of the most iconic brands in the esports industry will be promoted by Wood at the next two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

About Logitech G: Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks – made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies, and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

Chassis History/Info: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 127 on Saturday afternoon. Having raced at the plate tracks since 2016, this Silverado RST has always shown speed on the high banks. In nine previous races, this chassis has finished in the Top-10 four times, including a pair of second place finishes at Talladega with Spencer Gallagher and at Daytona with Justin Haley.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As part of a team tradition, Jack Wood will be honoring several women who have been affected by breast cancer with pink ribbons lining his No. 24 Chevrolet at Talladega. The women highlighted are family members of GMS Racing employees directly associated with his team. ﻿- JW Quote: Wood’s thoughts on super speedway racing in the Truck Series:

“There are a lot of unknown variables that come along with super speedway racing, but I think Talladega provides us with a great opportunity to capitalize. I wasn’t able to get much experience racing in the pack there last season as we had a mechanical failure, but I learned a lot earlier this year at Daytona and Atlanta that I look forward to using this weekend. Our main goal has to be all about surviving, so if we can avoid ‘the big one’ and put ourselves in a good spot to be there when it counts, that is going to pay huge dividends. I’m looking forward to taking on this challenge with my No. 24 Logitech Silverado RST.”

