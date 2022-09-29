Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway October Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Chevrolet Silverado 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2022 Driver Points Position: 29th

2022 Owner Points Position: 18th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Still Truckin’: This weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kaz Grala as the driver of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST who returns to the organization for the 11th time during the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

The former Truck Series winner has competed for Young’s Motorsports at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Richmond (Va.) Raceway and most recently at Kansas Speedway earlier this month.

Sponsor Intel: For the 21st Truck Series race of 2022, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the Chevrolet Silverado 250.

Welcome Back: Young’s Motorsports and Grala welcome back Ruedebusch as an associate marketing partner on Grala’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 94-lap event this weekend.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full-service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting.

The Lowdown: Earlier this year Young’s Motorsports confirmed that Grala who will race in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions throughout the 2022 season will pilot the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for a minimum of 11 races throughout the season including Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250.

In addition to Las Vegas, COTA, Bristol, Sonoma, Knoxville, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono, Indianapolis, Richmond, Kansas and Talladega, Grala is also slated to race in the penultimate Truck Series race of the year at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

2022: In his 10 Truck Series races this season as the pilot of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports flagship entry, Grala has delivered a season-high seventh-place finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150.

In addition to his top-10 finish at Mid-Ohio, Grala has also delivered two top-15 finishes with 14th place efforts twice in March at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and in the inaugural Door Dash 250 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

In his other events for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team, Grala has finished 30th at Las Vegas, and 26th twice at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt and Knoxville Raceway, 23rd at Pocono Raceway, a solid 20th in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, 22nd at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and earned his fifth top-20 finish of the season in his most recent race at Kansas Speedway respectively.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will mark Grala’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the famed Alabama 2.66-mile superspeedway.

In his two previous efforts, he has earned a track-best of ninth after starting 28th in the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 250 for Niece Motorsports.

He holds an average finish at Talladega of 19.0.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Superspeedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a superspeedway, Grala has made three starts throughout his career with one win, two top 10s and carrying an average finishing position of 13.0.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Grala’s teammate Jesse Little made his planned final Truck Series race of his career in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.

After starting his 13th race of the Truck Series season from the 25th place starting position, Little contended for a top-20 finish before settling for a lead lap 25th place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his 21st Truck Series race. The Chevrolet Silverado 250 will be his first race as crew chief at the monstrous 2.66-mile facility.

Dawson, 34, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaz Grala, please visit, kazgrala.com, like him on Facebook (Kaz Grala) and follow him on Twitter (@KazGrala).

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I have really high hopes for Talladega this weekend. Young’s Motorsports has won two of the last three Talladega races, so I know that we’re going to have a good piece to work with.

“We’re focused on getting the flagship No. 02 Truck in Victory Lane for the first time ever and we feel like this weekend could be a great opportunity to do so.

“First, we’ll have the survive the chaos that the Truck Series always provides on the superspeedways, so that’s our game plan for the race.

“If we can accomplish that, then we’ll be in a really good position to capitalize when it counts.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Alabama Roofing Professionals

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2022 Driver Points Position: 27th

2022 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway aboard his new Truck number and leadership eyeing his first top-10 of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and second win of his Truck Series career.

No. 140: This weekend at Talladega, Boyd will make his 140th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 87th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Saturday afternoon.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega, Spencer Boyd and Young’s Motorsports welcome back Alabama Roofing Professionals as the primary marketing partner for the 21st race of the 2022 Truck Series season.

Saturday afternoon’s event will mark the third time that Alabama Roofing Professionals has supported Boyd at the famed Alabama race track, including his first career Truck Series victory at Talladega in 2019.

It’s in our name, Alabama Roofing Professionals: we consider ourselves roofing pros. If it involves your roof, we’re the guys that you can trust to get the job done.

We offer new roofs, roof inspections, roofing repairs, and a variety of other services to cater to the needs of every customer in the area.

If you need the job done, our experts have you covered. Give us a call at 205-722-ROOF (7663) and speak to one of our highly-trained professionals about your roofing needs or to request your free estimate.

We’d love to hear from you.

Visit us on the web at alroofpros.com.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will mark Boyd’s fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Alabama-famed race track.

In his four previous efforts, Boyd has a win in the 2019 Sugarlands Shine 250, while posting two top-10s overall and also carrying an average finish of 14.8 since 2017.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Superspeedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a superspeedway, Boyd has made eight starts throughout his career earning one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and carrying an average finishing position of 13.2.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Boyd made his 86th career Truck Series start.

After starting his 20th race of the Truck Series season from the 33rd place starting position, Boyd suffered a mechanical failure and ended his night after just 25 laps and registering a 36th place finish.

persevered during the race after suffering a mechanical failure which left him 33rd at the checkered flag.

To The Point(s): Entering Talladega, Boyd sits 27th in the championship standings.

117 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by Timmy Hill with three races remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team secures 30th in the Truck Series owner standings.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In six years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 86 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 23.6.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Alabama Roofing Professionals Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London.

He will crew chief his 66th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon. In his previous 65 races, he has one win, two top-five, and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at Talladega.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Alabama Roofing Professionals Reunion: “This one is for Alabama! The team over at Alabama Roofing Professionals has such pride in serving their community that it raises the stakes for me to put a good run together for them.

“Our Young’s Motorsports team has won two of the last three races at Dega so we feel good about making the whole state of Alabama proud with this year’s effort.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Parker Retzlaff

Primary Partner(s): FunkAway

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2022 Driver Points Position: N|A

2022 Owner Points Position: 29th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Truck Debut: Young’s Motorsports welcomes Rhinelander, Wisc. native

Parker Retzlaff who will drive the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second and final superspeedway race of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 will also mark Retzlaff’s debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Welcome To The Team: FunkAway, a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells will serve as the primary marketing partner on Retzlaff’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST Saturday afternoon.

B2Z Products Inc. is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, and is the developer of FunkAway, a line of odor elimination products that removes the horrible effects of bad smells.

Guaranteed to work on clothing, shoes, gear, pet products, car interiors and more, FunkAway allows users to renew and refresh, rather than throw away.

Looking Back at 2022: Despite running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule this season, Retzlaff has made noise.

In six starts overall, he earned a career-best sixth place qualifying effort in his Xfinity Series debut at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March and followed the performance up with his first top-10 finish at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April after starting 10th.

Additionally, he earned two impressive top-12 performances at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway respectively.

Overall, he has one top-10, three top-15s and four top-20 efforts in six career Xfinity Series starts this season.

Accomplished Virtual Racer Too: Outside of the cockpit, Retzlaff is an accomplished iRacer with more than 1,615 poles, 1,653 wins, 3,291 top-five and more than 68,800 laps led.

He is also the rookie driver of the No. 6 KOHLER Generators Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

Parker Retzlaff Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will mark Retzlaff’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the famed Alabama 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | UNOH 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports ARCA Menards Series East driver Leland Honeyman Jr. made his Truck Series debut in “Thunder Valley.”

After qualifying for the race on speed in the 31st position, Honeyman embraced his Truck Series debut by staying out of trouble and delivering a 29th place finish at the checkered flag.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Retzlaff as crew chief of the No. 20 FunkAway Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott.

He will crew chief his 102nd NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon.

In his previous 101 races, he has one pole, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes

to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at Talladega.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Parker Retzlaff, please visit parkerretzlaff.com, like him on Facebook (Parker Retzlaff Racing), Instagram (@parkerRetzlaff) and follow him on Twitter (@Parker79p).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Parker Retzlaff Pre-Race Quote:

On Talladega Superspeedway: “I am excited to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut with Young’s Motorsports and FunkAway at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

“I really feel like if we can stay out of trouble, we can have a good finish with our No. 20 FunkAway Chevrolet Silverado RST.”

Race Information:

The Chevrolet Silverado 250 (94 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 21st of 23 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2022 schedule. Qualifying is set for Friday, September 30 beginning at 2:30 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag on Saturday, October 1, shortly after 11:30 a.m. (12:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).