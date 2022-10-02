Toyota Gazoo Racing North America – NHRA Gateway Post-Race Report – 10.02.22

TORRENCE SCORES SECOND WIN OF THE SEASON

The four-time NHRA championship closes within one round of the points lead

MADISON, Ill. (October 2, 2022) – Steve Torrence earned his second win of the season as he claimed victory from the No. 1 qualifying spot in St. Louis. For Toyota, it is the fifth Top Fuel win in the last six national events. With the victory, Torrence closes to within 14 points of fellow Toyota Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley for the points lead.

In Funny Car, Ron Capps advanced to his third final round in the last four events and came up just short in the finals to Robert Hight.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Race 19 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W. 3.715 v. 3.910(Hull) W. 3.763 v. 3.806(Millican) W. 3.725 v. 4.108(Kalitta) W. 3.741 v. 3.749(Hart) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.901 v. 6.318(Foley) W. 3.767 v. 3.833(B. Force) L. 4.108 v. 3.725(Torrence) Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.760 v. 3.747

(Holeshot Win – Wurtzel) W. 3.760 v. 9.253(Schumacher) L. 3.744 v. 3.712(Hart) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 4.476 v. 3.946(Salinas) Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 6.514 v. 5.829(Millican)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Finalist W. 3.938 v. 4.055(D. Wilkerson) W. 3.927 v. 3.938(Pedregon) W. 3.884 v. 3.950(J. Force) L. 3.908 v. 3.911(Holeshot Loss – Hight) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W. 3.928 v. 3.928(Holeshot Win –DeJoria) L. 3.967 v. 3.968(Holeshot Loss – J. Force) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L. 3.928 v. 3.928(Holeshot Loss – DeJoria

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

Final Result: Winner

How was your race?

“Every round was a big round for us. Going up there against Clay (Millican), I thought I lost. I never saw a light all day, so you go around the corner and I’m wondering if you won or if I lost. I felt like he was ahead of me. I watched him the whole way. I knew I was late. I was thinking I lost on a holeshot, I’m going to have to deal with this. I come around the corner and they are wheeling me towards the television. Well, here goes this. It is insult to injury because now I’m going to have to explain my holeshot loss and then Clay told me I won and I kind of got happy about it. Third round against Doug (Kalitta), just a good race. I think I flickered the bulb no less than 10 times. It would never lock on. Finally, I said I’m going to go in another bump and see if I could get it on, and then a good drag race. They were going for it. Going in the final, racing Josh (Hart). Josh is very predictable on what he does on the tree. I had in my mind that he didn’t want to go first and he doesn’t hod you out or anything, so I went in. I stole a little bit. The car probably ran a hundredth better, but that .027 – none of us are Justin Ashley. For my old butt to do it, I was proud of that one. I think Josh rolled his in too. In the final round, that is what you do. It’s time to race and it’s time to get it done.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

Final Result: Finals

How was your race?

Man, what a day. The competition just ratchets higher and higher with every race in these playoffs. Three races under our belt in the Countdown, and its bittersweet right now as we talk Sunday night because you get put into those positions in the final round like that, and those are the moments you’ve got to rise to. We had a great run in the final. I was trying to hang on to the car and keep it in the middle and I think that’s probably what cost us. Hight’s team did a great job and that’s what it’s going to continue to be at these last three races as we battle it out. They’re going to be tough; that’s the reason they’re leading the points. Our NAPA AutoCare team, what a bounce back after Friday night. There was no panic, everyone just went up and did their thing and we collected those bonus points and ended up No. 3 and of course, today was not easy. Everyone was throwing their shots at us, and there’s a reason there’s a No. 1 on this car and we’re the defending champions. So, Guido and Medlen, just a great job and it’s very encouraging to go to the next race in Dallas with such a great Toyota Supra and see if we can’t repeat what we did there last year and steal the trophy there as well.”

