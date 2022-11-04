SEMA 2022 Bronco Builds | ExtremeTerrain

Parts Authority Covers Off-road Lineup

PAOLI, Pa. (November 4th, 2022) – ExtremeTerrain (XT) releases its video event coverage of SEMA 2022 giving viewers a closer look at the newest Bronco builds. XT’s, Justin Dugan is on location in Las Vegas, NV for the Bronco walkaround and review, adding his personal commentary along the way.

The video begins with the much-anticipated Project X reveal; the Bronco Fun Haver LT (long travel) which as Justin says is “built for battle.” After a rundown of all the exterior and interior features, Justin moves onto the Alpha Rex and a look at some signature lighting options. The workaround continues from there, treating viewers to several stand-out rigs including the Fab Fours Bronco, Maxlider Clydesdale, Havoc Off-Road, Mud Digger Off-Road, and Neon 2-Door Bronco. Justin concludes with an overview of the first-ever, first gen 4-door Bronco, the Maxlider ‘68 Clydesdale. One of only two in the world, Justin describes the custom build as “absolutely beautiful.”

Bronco fans will appreciate the front-row seat at this year’s SEMA show courtesy of XT. The all-new Ford Bronco remains the star of the off-road show, continuing the excitement from last year’s event. XT invites viewers to weigh in with their favorite rig. The parts authority educates and inspires its community with unique Bronco coverage, parts reviews, install guides, and more.

View it here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/all-ford-bronco-videos.html

