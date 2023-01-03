LUCAS OIL POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES 2023 SCHEDULE

(Lakeside, CA, January 2, 2023) The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series has released its exciting schedule for the 2023 racing season with 19 dates on the slate. Seventeen of the races will be in California and two will be across the border in Arizona.

Among the 19 races will be first-time stops at the Bakersfield Speedway and the Ventura Raceway. In addition, the biggest track lightning sprint cars compete on in the southwest, the half-mile at Perris Auto Speedway will become a regular stop for the first time for the SWLS. An impressive showing by the club at the longtime Riverside County clay oval last September has led to four races at the venue this year.

As well as the new tracks, the SWLS will be back in action at familiar racing facilities. The rejuvenated Imperial Valley Raceway will be the club’s home track in 2022 with six races scheduled. San Diego County’s only ¼ mile dirt oval, the Barona Speedway, will see the SWLS make four trips to town. The club will venture across the border to Arizona two times in 2023. The first trip to the “Copper State” will be on April 1st and the second will be on October 14th. Both of those sojourns will see the SWLS on the same card as the popular USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on the racy Mohave Valley Raceway.

“It is going to take a lot of these guys from down here in the San Diego area to tracks they have not been to before,” SWLS President Brent Sexton said when asked about the new series venues. “They will be able to compete against some different drivers on different tracks. Hopefully, at some point, we can join forces with the two groups (California Lightning Sprint Cars and Northern California’s Bay Cities Racing Association) and have 25 cars and B mains.”

The SWLS calendar shows a co-sanctioned six-race series with the California Lightning Sprint Cars that is titled “Best of the West.” Those six races will feature a $3,000.00 point fund that will be paid out to the top 10 drivers. The season-opening races at Imperial Valley on March 10th and 11th will kick off the “Best of the West.” Round #3 will take place at Mohave on April 1st. May 20th will see Bakersfield host round #4. After a two-month break, the next to last race in the BOTW will happen at Ventura on July 22nd before heading back to Mohave to wrap up the series on October 14th.

The busiest month for the SWLS in 2022 will be October when it races four times. After the finish of the “Best of the West” series on October 14th, the teams will be right back in action on October 20th and 21st at Imperial Valley. One week later, they head to Barona for the last time in 2023. After two weeks off, the season will end at Perris on November 11th.

Being back at Perris, one of the most visible tracks in the country is important for the SWLS. A longtime home to lightning races, last September’s SWLS appearance at the track known as The PAS was the first lightning race there in several years. The 18-car field and clean racing made track officials more than happy to schedule the SWLS four times in 2023.

“It is huge for us getting to run all of those races there with USAC,” Sexton responded when asked what it meant to have the famous track on the schedule. “It is a good thing so we can highlight these lightning sprints. It shows that these things can definitely lead to racing in midgets and sprint cars. It is a step for all of us (lightning sprints) here in California. It will strengthen that gap with the younger generations coming up through the ranks. Hopefully, it will help lightning sprint racing and full-size sprint cars as well.”

In a change from the 2022 season when the SWLS had seven wingless races, there are only three topless shows on the schedule this year. The first will take place at Imperial on April 22nd. The second will be four months later in August at Barona. The last wingless race of the 2023 campaign will take place at Imperial on October 21st.

“At some of the tracks we are at it will make it more entertaining,” Sexton said. “Plus the six-race “Best of the West” series with CLS is all winged races.”

Built into the regular season will be three breaks for teams to travel to the Colorado Nationals in June, Washington’s “Dirt Cup” in July, and the “Minkota Nationals” in mid-August.

The series is currently hard at work seeking marketing partners for the 2023 campaign. If you or your company would like to be a part of the SWLS this year, call or email Brent Sexton at mailto:sextonfire@cox.net or mailto:sextonfire@gmail.com.

The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series would like to thank Sexton Fire Protection, RTL Traffic Control & Equipment, Victory Graphix, BK Wing, and A.M. Ortega Construction Inc.

2023 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March 10 Imperial Valley Raceway Winged

March 11 Imperial Valley Raceway Winged

April 1 Mohave Valley Raceway Winged

April 15 Perris Auto Speedway Winged

April 22 Imperial Valley Raceway Wingless

May 13 Barona Speedway Winged (TBD)

May 20 Bakersfield Speedway Winged

May 27 Perris Auto Speedway Winged (TBD)

June 10 Colorado Nationals Winged (TBD)

July 8 Barona Winged (TBD)

Deming Speedway Clay Cup Winged (No Points)

July 22 Ventura Raceway Winged

August 5 Barona Speedway Wingless (TBD)

August 19 Perris Auto Speedway Winged

August 10-13 13th Minkota Nationals Winged (Non-Points)

September 2 Barona Speedway Winged (TBD)

September 23 Imperial Valley Raceway Winged

October 14 Mohave Valley Raceway Winged

October 20 Imperial Valley Raceway Winged

October 21 Imperial Valley Raceway Wingless

October 28 Barona Speedway Winged (TBA)

November 11 Perris Auto Speedway Winged

Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Champions

2020 Chris Crowder

2021 Grant Sexton

2022 Brent Sexton