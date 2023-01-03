LTK Insulation Technologies and Damon Racing Innovating On and Off the Track for 2023

Bow, New Hampshire – January 3, 2023 – The 2023 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season roars into life February 23 to 26 at Sebring International Raceway in Florida for the traditional season opener. TA2 driver from New Hampshire, Tom Sheehan, goes into the race with renewed optimism after crucial development work at the back-end of last season.

Tom drives the yellow No. 97 Insulation Technologies Damon Racing Ford Mustang, and his principal sponsors are a real American manufacturing success story. A forward-looking company, LTK is always looking for innovation and ways to broaden their appeal and create win-win situations with practical and efficient applications.

As part of their program for 2023, LTK aims to educate people about the capabilities and benefits of their outstanding and easy to fit products. This includes a campaign to champion the work ethic of previous generations, pointing out how LTK’s innovation can help contractors finish projects ahead of schedule.

Interestingly, there are parallels between racing and the innovative construction supply business that supports Tom; both racing and insulation require time certainty, both reward high levels of organization, both are areas where innovation creates an advantage, and both are arenas where winning creates opportunity. Hence off the track, Tom’s team at LTK will be targeting professional engineers and mechanical insulation contractors while on the track Damon Racing will again be drawing on the crucial support of the Mike Cope outfit with a view to target the regular top-10 finishes that Tom achieved in previous seasons.

For 2023 there are three races before the end of March with a trip to Nola Motorsports Park, Avondale, Louisiana in mid-March, a new event, ahead of the traditional trip to Road Atlanta at the end of the month.

The Memorial Day Classic is once again at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut at the end of May and then TA2 teams go straight from there to Detroit for the Detroit Grand Prix. The annual trip to Mid-Ohio is at the end of June closely followed by Road America up at Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin.

Teams and drivers then get a few weekends off before the hugely popular Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – another TA2-only event – around the streets of Nashville, Tennessee. Into September there are two weekends of action: first at the famous Watkins Glen before a new event at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois with the SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival. Virginia International Raceway proceeds what is now the regular season-ending event at the supremely challenging home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Innovation on and off the track is the hallmark of LTK installation Technologies and Damon Racing with 2023 set to be a fine year. Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is TomSheehanTA97 and follow @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions and zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!

