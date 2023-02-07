Fuel Factory to Power Mid Atlantic Super Series

Murrysville, PA – Fuel Factory has entered a multi-year partnership to fuel the efforts of racers in the Mid Atlantic Super Series.

The Mid Atlantic Super Series is a northeast based organization, hosting ten series races at three different racetracks for Super Gas, Super Comp and Super Street. Additionally, the newly added Top Dragster, Top Sportsman and Jr. Dragster runners will compete at six events.

“Partnering with a group like the Mid Atlantic Super Series is representative of who we are as a company. Rob does a great job of putting on competitive, well-run events for the racers who enjoy the .90 style of racing. As racers ourselves we understand the challenges of competing at this level and it’s our privilege to have the opportunity to service and support members of the Mid Atlantic Super Series,” – Marc Wesler, Director of Sales – Fuel Factory.

“Marc and I forged a partnership and friendship many years back when he lived out on the East Coast. When Marc was in the process of getting Fuel Factory up and running, I saw the passion and dedication he had for this product and knew once it hit the market that my series needed to do what is needed to be a part of its launch to get the word out. I am happy that Marc has chosen our series to showcase Fuel Factory and I am looking forward to a long-lasting relationship for many years to come” – Rob Keister, MASS President.

Fuel Factory branded products will be available to racers across the Northeast via Roadrunner Race Fuels. You can contact Jeff Stricker at 717-587-1693.

About Fuel Factory

Some of us have an unextinguishable fire burning inside us. It ignites us to compete. It inspires us to go for the gap on the last lap. It drives us to push an engine to the ragged edge, just for a few more horsepower. Do you have that fire? We do. And we pour it into every gallon of fuel we sell.

We are performance-driven, built for racers by racers. You won’t find any fluff, add-ons, or snake oil here. We are focused on racing fuel, plain and simple. We want to go fast, we want to win, and we want the same for you. We are Fuel Factory. We are built for speed.

For more information on Fuel Factory, please visit our website at: www.FuelFactoryUSA.com