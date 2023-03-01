LEGO® Technic™ NASCAR® Next Gen Chevrolet Now Available for Purchase

NASCAR’s first collaboration with the LEGO Group builds on youth engagement in 75th Anniversary season

Daytona Beach, Fla. (March 1, 2023) – NASCAR is building connections with future fans by giving them something extraordinary to build themselves. Beginning today, the sanctioning body’s first-ever collaboration with the LEGO Group – the LEGO® Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 – is available on brick-and-mortar and digital toy shelves worldwide.

The new model kit lets fans assemble their own version of the car their heroes race in the NASCAR Cup Series, complete with a No. 75 livery in honor of NASCAR’s 75th “diamond” anniversary season and true-to-life features like cockpit steering, an opening hood, and a replica V8 engine with moving pistons.

“The LEGO Group is one of the most iconic toy brands in the world and we’re thrilled to work with them through this collaboration to engage the next generation of fans,” said Megan Malayter, NASCAR managing director of licensing and consumer products. “The LEGO Technic line also helps foster interest in the world of engineering, which is a critical part of our sport and an important aspect of our fan development efforts.”

In support of the new product, The NASCAR KidZone will feature the LEGO brand at all NASCAR-owned tracks in 2023, with STEM build stations for kids to construct and race their own cars, photo experiences and more.

The LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is available for purchase at LEGO.com and other retailers.

The set is recommended for children ages nine and above, contains 672 pieces and measures over 3 in. (7 cm) high, 11 in. (28 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide once assembled. In addition to the model kit, kids can learn more about engineering and building with the LEGO Builder app, an intuitive building adventure packed with tools to build with ease.

The NASCAR season rolls onto Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. Fans can tune into the NASCAR Cup Series “Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube” Sunday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets are available for purchase at www.nascar.com/tickets.

About NASCAR

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2023, the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Sprint Race, NASCAR Mexico Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series (Canada), NASCAR Whelen Euro Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 12 countries and more than 30 U.S. states. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group’s mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through the power of play. The LEGO System in Play, with its foundation in LEGO bricks, allows children and fans to build and rebuild anything they can imagine.

The LEGO Group was founded in Billund, Denmark in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, its name derived from the two Danish words Leg Godt, which mean “Play Well”. Today, the LEGO Group remains a family-owned company headquartered in Billund. Its products are now sold in more than 130 countries worldwide. For more information: www.LEGO.com