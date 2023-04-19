Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 04.19.23

This Week in Motorsports: April 17-23, 2023

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Talladega Superspeedway – April 22-23

· ARCA WEST: Kern County Raceway – April 22

PLANO, Texas (April 19, 2023) – It’s time for drafting and high speeds as NASCAR and ARCA teams take on Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Bell off to strong start at superspeedways in 2023… Christopher Bell continues to lead the NASCAR Cup Series points heading into Talladega – the third superspeedway style event of the season – and Bell has been strong at both. At the season-opening Daytona 500, Bell led 20 laps and finished third, before also finishing third at Atlanta Motor Speedway last month.

Hamlin looks to add another superspeedway victory… Denny Hamlin has been the superspeedway master over the last decade with five total superspeedway wins at Talladega Superspeedway (2014, 2020) and Daytona International Speedway (2016, 2019, 2020). Hamlin led 14 laps and finished sixth at the most recent superspeedway race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Nemechek first time Xfinity Series points lead… With his second win of the season on Saturday, John Hunter Nemechek accomplished a first – as he took over the points lead in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the first time in his career. Nemechek is tied for the series lead in top-five finishes (four) and top-10’s (seven) in the first eight races of the season. His 6.6 average finish is top amongst all full-time competitors.

Nemechek, Smith battle for 100k… Nemechek and Sammy Smith will battle for two wins this weekend as they are both Dash 4 Cash eligible. Nemechek, who earned the $100,000 bonus with his win in Martinsville, and Smith will be competing against Cole Custer and Josh Berry for the bonus.

Four for the 24 in the next four… After five consecutive races with Connor Mosack in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra entry fielded by Sam Hunt Racing, four different drivers are scheduled behind the wheel in the next four NASCAR Xfinity Series races. Parker Chase returns for his second start of the season this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, before Martinsville Truck Series winner Corey Heim makes his Xfinity Series debut in Dover. Tyler Reddick returns for his third start in the car in Darlington before Mosack’s return in Charlotte.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA | ARCA West

Gray makes superspeedway debut…Toyota development driver Taylor Gray will make his superspeedway debut aboard the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing on Saturday. Gray, who became eligible to compete after turning 18 last month, has three ARCA victories and 33 top-10 finishes in 37 career starts.

Hingorani looking to add to his win tally… Sean Hingorani earned his first victory in ARCA competition at Irwindale Speedway earlier this month. With the victory, Hingorani moved into the top-10 in the ARCA West standings. The 16-year-old is making his track debut at Kern County Raceway.

