LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Noah Gragson, No. 42 Wendy’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 30TH

FINISH: 32ND

POINTS: 32ND

Noah Gragson was leading the field when he was collected in an accident during the first attempt at NASCAR’s ‘overtime’ on Lap 189.

Post-race quotes: “I’m good. It was a really solid day for our Wendy’s Biggie Bag team and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. This No. 42 team was really on top of it today. Good pit stops and a fast car there in the race. I felt like we were in a good position restarting on the front row on a green-white-checkered. I got kind of shoved out there and bobbled a little bit by the No. 1. I just have look back and see what I could do better and obviously not let the No. 1 get inside me. Overall it was a good day until it wasn’t. The results have been bad here lately, but we’ve been running strong. We ran in the top-five, the top-10 all day and I’m really proud of that. I appreciate Wendy’s and everybody coming out to Talladega and all the fans. We’re close. We’ll get there one day. “

Erik Jones, No. 43 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 24TH

FINISH: 6TH

POINTS: 25TH

Erik Jones drove through the field from 14th to sixth on the final lap in double overtime.

﻿Post-Race Quotes: ” “It was kind of an up and down day. We weren’t really running how we wanted to during the day. But obviously there at the end some attrition got us toward the front. I felt like our car was good and that the No. 43 Air Force Chevy had speed. We just weren’t up there to show it. We’ll take it, thought. A (top-six) is obviously a strong run. I was hoping to come here and have a good day for us and get us rolling with some momentum to Dover and forward. We’re on to some good tracks for us, so hopefully we can repeat the same next week – bring a good car and kind of keep this momentum rolling.”

Next Race: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway on April 30th. Coverage for the event begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN Radio/SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio.

