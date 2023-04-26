JR Motorsports — NXS Dover Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Dover Motor Speedway

RACE: A-Game 200 (200 laps / 200 miles)

DATE: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 1 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer returns to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for only his second NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1-mile concrete oval with Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions.

The Franklin, Wis. native started second and finished fifth in this race last season. Mayer battled back after losing a wheel during a pit stop in Stage One to earn the top-five finish.

The 19-year-old and crew chief Mardy Lindley are no strangers to wins on concrete ovals. The pair recorded three wins in 2019 in the K&N Pro Series East (twice at Bristol and once at Dover) and two in 2020 in the ARCA Series (Bristol and Dover).

Josh Berry

No. 8 JARRETT Chevrolet

Josh Berry returns to Dover as the defending race winner. In two starts on the “Monster Mile,” Berry won last year’s event and finished second in 2021. He also owns a career starting average of 5.0.

Tracks measuring 1 mile have been good for Berry, as he has the victory at Dover, three top-five and five top-10 finishes and a pole in just eight starts. He’s also led 114 laps, 103 of those at Dover.

This weekend, Berry will don the black-and-red JARRETT colors for the third time this season. In his two previous starts this season for the Orrville, Ohio-based logistics company, Berry has finished third and eighth.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Pelonis Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made 12 starts at Dover and has recorded one top-five and five top-10 finishes. The 26-yearold’s best finish of fourth came during the 2020 season.

Jones 104 laps led at the concrete oval of Dover ranks as the third-most among tracks he has competed on.

In addition, Jones has made five starts at Dover in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and scored a best finish of fourth during the 2014 season.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has called the shots for 14 races at Dover and has racked up an impressive three wins, 12 top-five and 13 top-10 finishes. His lone finish outside of the top 10 was an 11th-place outing in 2017.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Degree Chevrolet

Justin Allgaier is a two-time winner at the “Monster Mile” in his NXS career, going to Victory Lane in this event in 2018, and again in the first of a weekend doubleheader in 2020.

To accompany the two wins, Allgaier has scored 11 top fives and 15 top 10s in 22 career NXS starts at Dover.

The Illinois native’s 11 top fives at Dover are the most at any track that he has competed on in his NXS career.

Additionally, Allgaier has led at least one lap in eight consecutive events at Dover and has placed no worse than seventh in his last nine starts overall at the one-mile oval, dating back to the fall of 2017.

Driver Quotes

“Dover is a fun track and I really enjoy racing on the concrete ovals. They really seem to fit my driving style and they are tracks that I’ve had a lot of success at in the past. I had a really good finish last year and Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) and I had two wins there back in our ARCA and K&N days so I am looking forward to getting back there and hopefully we can turn our luck around this weekend.” – Sam Mayer

“Dover has always been one of my favorite tracks. We’ve always seemed to unload here with a lot of speed and I have all the confidence that will be the case again this weekend with our Degree Chevrolet. Last week Talladega didn’t go like we had hoped, but I know that everyone on this No. 7 team isready to go and bounce back on Saturday. If we can just execute like we have here in the past, I think we will have a great chance at fighting for the win when it’s all said and done.” – Justin Allgaier

“Dover has been a great track for me in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. We won a race and an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus there, led a lot of laps and we qualify very well. I also made my first NASCAR Cup Series start there. It just suits my style. We’re still on a good trajectory this season with the top-five and top-10 finishes, but we need a win for JARRETT and there’s no better place to do that than here at Dover.” – Josh Berry

“Dover is a tough but fun track. It’s a place that really widens out as laps are run and you can find speed just about anywhere. JRM has been really strong in Dover and Jason (Burdett, crew chief) has built really fast cars every time he’s been here and I know that will be true again this weekend. It’s a great track to get our momentum rolling and we’re definitely due for a good run.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates: