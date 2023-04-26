LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

DOVER MOTOR SPEEDWAY

TRACK: Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Delaware – 1-mile Concrete Oval

EVENT: WURTH 400 – 400 laps/ 400 miles

RACE: No. 11 of 36

TUNE IN: Sunday, April 29 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Noah Gragson

No. 43 Sunseeker Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Starts: 10; Best start: 10th (COTA); Best finish: 11th (Daytona); Current points position: 32nd

Career Statistics at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series

N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Starts: 7; Best start: 2nd; Best finish: 4th; Top 5’s: 2; Top 10s: 5; Laps Led: 38

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Starts: 2; Best Start: 1st; Best finish: 9th; Top 10’s: 1; Laps led: 60

About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Sun-seeking victory lane: Gragson has come close to victory lane in Truck and Xfinity at Dover but has yet to have the opportunity to race on the “Monster Mile” in a NASCAR Cup Series car. Gragson has a combined nine starts in other series’ and has led for 98 laps at the 1-mile concrete oval.

Pointers from the bossman: If Gragson needs any advice on how to tame Dover Motor Speedway, he can look to team co-owner Jimmie Johnson. Johnson’s record at Dover is one for the history books. From his very first start in 2002 until he stepped away from full-time competition in 2020, Johnson was the driver to beat at Dover. His 11 victories still stand as the most all-time at the track. Johnson’s first win at Dover came in his just first start in 2002. His 11th win at Dover was in 2017, which marked the seven-time champion’s 83rd Cup Series career win. Along with the record-holding wins, Johnson has 18 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes and has led 3,110 laps – which is the most all-time.

Quoting Noah Gragson: “We have had some good runs at Dover in the Xfinity Series and we can lean on Erik (Jones) and Dave (Elenz) for their experience at Dover last season in this NextGen car. I was really proud of the No. 42 team’s performance at Talladega, unfortunately we weren’t able to close it out. We have a lot of points to make up, so we need to build on the momentum we had last week.”

Erik Jones

No. 43 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Starts: 10; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 6th (Talladega); Top 10s: 2, Current points position: 25th

Dover Motor Speedway Career Stats

NASCAR Cup Series

Starts: 10; Best start: 7th; Best finish: 4th; Top 5’s: 1; Top 10s: 3

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Starts: 5; Best start: 1st; Best finish: 1st; Top 5’s: 1 Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 200

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Starts: 1; Best Start 2nd; Best finish: 3rd; Top 5s: 1; Laps led: 50

About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

Best this season in ‘Dega: Erik Jones scored his best finish of the season last weekend in Talladega. Jones started the race from 24th and elbowed his way into the lead during the first stage of the 500-mile race. Jones stayed out of trouble in the No. 43 Chevy and with five laps remaining, a multi-car crash occurred while Jones was in 26th. The crash that collected teammate Noah Gragson moved Jones to 15th. Jones picked the bottom line heading into the second overtime attempt to end the race where he was able to avoid the wrecking front-runners to finish sixth. This was his third consecutive sixth-place finish at Talladega.

The “43” at Dover: Richard Petty also knows how to get around at Dover Motor Speedway. ‘The King’ won at the 1-mile concrete oval seven times, including in three of his first four starts at the track. Petty made 46 starts at Dover throughout his storied career, recording 16-top five and 26 top-10s, leading 2,206 laps en route to his seven victories.

Jones on NASCAR Race Hub: This week STP announced they will be the primary car for Jones and the No. 43 at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race. Fans can tune in to see Jones unveil the No. 43 STP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 paint scheme on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 (check local listings).

Quoting Erik Jones: “Dover is a cool place, I like going there. It’s been a fun track and it’s fast. As far as qualifying goes, Dover is one of the higher intensity tracks of the season, because of the speed you have to carry. It is really a cool track, and I am looking forward to competing in the Allegiant Chevy this weekend. Now, with the Next Gen cars we move around a lot and you can run similar lanes as the old car if you run the bottom, so it was more similar in my opinion and probably more similar than most guys thought. I don’t expect to see anything out of the ordinary, and I am hoping to build off our success in Talladega.”

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is a professional motor racing team that competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, owned by Maury Gallagher and Jimmie Johnson. LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates two full-time entries, the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Noah Gragson and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones. The team also fields a third part-time entry, the No. 84 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, for Johnson’s limited racing schedule in 2023.

Based in Statesville, N.C., LEGACY MOTOR CLUB operates alongside GMS Racing, which fields three full-time entries in the NASCAR Truck Series. Since the formation of GMS Racing in 2012, Gallagher, along with one of the NASCAR garage’s most accomplished figures, Team President, Mike Beam, built a victorious organization, capturing the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championships, accumulating over 65 wins across six national racing circuits.

Our mission at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is to create an inclusive environment for auto-racing enthusiasts, celebrate the past and future legacies of our partners and team members, and to compete for race wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content visit www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.