Flying Lizard Motorsports Dominates Championship Points, Set to Conquer Virginia International Raceway

ALTON, Vir., (June 14, 2023) – After a brief early-summer break, racing has resumed for Flying Lizard Motorsports. This week, the ten-time sports car racing champions head to VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) for the next rounds in the GT America Powered by AWS and the Pirelli GT4 America series, running three Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars and one Porsche 911 GT3 R. Flying Lizard Motorsports currently leads the championship points in the team categories, and will have the chance to extend their lead at the conclusion of the weekend’s four races.

“VIR is one of the great true road course circuits in the US and one of our favorites to race every year,” said Program Manager Darren Law. “It is a real driver’s track and takes a well-engineered car. It has a bit of everything, it is long, fast, has high-speed sections and elevation changes. We have had a lot of success here in previous years. The Championship is so tight this year and we are in contention in several classes so it is critical to not only finish up front but we have to finish.”

Dubbed by actor and racer Paul Newman as “Heaven on Earth,” VIRginia International Raceway is a favorite among fans and drivers. Located in Alton, Virginia, the track was established in 1957 and is known for its challenging, flowing layout with 17 turns in 3.27 miles. The circuit never fails to deliver intense racing action, and this weekend will be no exception.

Pirelli GT4 America

Race Length: 60 minutes

Classes: Silver, Pro-Am, Am

Race Start: 6/17 at 5:00 PM ET, 6/18 at 10:55 AM ET

With six of the 14 races of the season complete, Flying Lizard currently leads the team standings in GT4 America, holding a seven-point lead over NOLASPORT. The team had a successful previous weekend at Circuit of the Americas with a victory by the one-off paring of Jason Bell and Michael Cooper. Full-season drivers Elias Sabo and Andy Lee currently sit in third place in the Pro/Am driver pairings, anxious to return to the podium after a third-place finish in race one at Sonoma Raceway in the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage GT4. The duo finished third in race two at VIR in 2022, giving a strong performance after starting in ninth.

Thirty-six entries are set to compete in the weekend’s rounds seven and eight, both of which will air live on youtube.com/GTworld.

GT America Powered by AWS

Race Length: 40 minutes

Classes: GT2, GT3, GT4

Race Start: 6/17 at 1:00 PM ET, 6/18 at 8:45 AM ET

Flying Lizard’s three-car, full-season effort in GT America resumes this weekend at VIR, with the team racing two Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars and one Porsche 911 GT3 R. With a 37-point lead over Chouest Provoledo Racing, the team has a strong grasp on the points lead, but still hopes to extend the current gap. Racing the No. 2 Aston Martin, Jason Bell has momentum and consistency on his side heading into the weekend, following his pair of second-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas. Currently tied for first in the driver standings, Bell has the odds in his favor to take control of the championship battle in rounds nine and then this weekend. Elias Sabo and the No. 8 Aston Martin Vantage sit in fourth in the driver points, following his recent win in round eight at Circuit of the Americas. Andy Wilzoch’s progress in the bronze-only series continues to improve, with him earning a season-best finish of fourth place in round eight at COTA. The No. 460 Porsche 911 GT3 R will bring fans much joy when it returns the traditional Flying Lizard livery to the podium.

Twenty-four entries will compete in rounds nine and ten of the championship, airing live YouTube.com/GTWorld.

Schedule | All Times Eastern

Friday, June 16

8:30 AM Bronze Test

8:30 AM – 9:00 AM GTA Practice 1

12:00 PM – 12:45 PM GT4 Practice 1

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM GTA Practice 2

5:15 PM – 6:00 PM GT4 Practice 2

Saturday, June 17

8:00 AM – 8:15 AM GTA Qualifying

10:20 AM – 10:35 AM GT4 Qualifying 1

10:40 AM – 10:55 AM GT4 Qualifying 2

1:00 PM – 1:40 PM GTA Race One

3:00 PM GT4 Autograph Session

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM GT4 Race 1

Sunday, June 18

8:45 AM – 9:25 AM GTA Race 2

10:55 AM – 11:55 AM GT4 Race 2

3:00 PM GT4 Autograph Session

About Flying Lizard Motorsports

Based out of Sonoma, California, Flying Lizard Motorsports is one of the most iconic sports car teams in motorsports, having celebrated ten driver and team championships, as well as competed internationally at the 24 Hours of Le Mans eight times.

The Lizards burst on the American Le Mans Series scene in 2004, competing in the GT class until 2012. In 2013, the team moved to the GTC class, still competing in legendary events such as the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Daytona. In 2014, the team expanded its program to include running two Audi R8 LMS in the TUDOR Championship, and in 2015, again expanded the program to include two Porsches in Porsche Club racing. Flying Lizard closed out the season with a dominating win at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill with Toyo Tires, a win they repeated in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The 2020 season proved the team’s most successful to date, earning four titles in the GT4 America championship. Flying Lizard Motorsports has proven to be a championship contender no matter the race series or race car. For more information, visit lizardms.com.

