Turn 3 Motorsport Primed for Season Midpoint at Road America

Team continues with a four car effort for Rounds 8 and 9 of USF Pro 2000 Championship

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (June 14, 2023) – Turn 3 Motorsport will race at the famed—and newly repaved—Road America road course in Wisconsin this weekend as the team reaches the midway point of the 2023 USF Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires. T3M has had great success at America’s National Park of Speed in previous years; the team claimed the Cooper Tires Pole Award and brought home a second place finish with INDY NXT driver Josh Green on the 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course last year and won the 2020 season opener in a dominant fashion with INDY NXT driver Danial Frost.

Turn 3 will once again run a fourth car this weekend with the addition of French Canadian driver Louka St-Jean driving the #3 Planiform / Proservin Construction car alongside teammates Michael d’Orlando, Jonathan Browne, and Jackson Lee.

1 Michael d’Orlando // USF Pro 2000

USF Pro Championships / Priority Payments Systems / Focused Project Management / UFC Gym Mamaroneck / Rising Star Racing

“I’m looking forward to racing at Road America this weekend,” said d’Orlando. “I’ve always loved this track and have had some good success here. Turn 3 Motorsport and I are confident we can be fast this weekend, all we have to do is show it.”

2 Jonathan Browne // USF Pro 2000

JB Racing / Motorsport Ireland / CRPS Awareness

“I’m really looking forward to getting out at Road America this weekend,” said Browne. “It is one of my favorite tracks to drive on with a really nice flow to it. The new surface should also spice things up a bit, so we will be trying to get on top of that straight away.”

3 Louka St-Jean // USF Pro 2000

Planiform / Proservin Construction / Cosme Inc. / Acier Marquis / JIT Laser / Alliance Contrôle / TLA Architectes

“I’m excited for a fun weekend here at Road America,” said St-Jean. “It’s going to be my first time racing in USF Pro 2000, but I’m ready for the challenge. We have an awesome team and an awesome group of drivers, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do on our first race weekend together.”

47 Jackson Lee // USF Pro 2000

IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center / Race for RP / Prime 47 / Browning Chapman

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Elkhart Lake this weekend,” said Lee. “The newly paved course at Road America means that speeds should be fast and the racing should be exciting. I love the high commitment corners and the close racing. Road America is truly one of my favorite tracks of the entire season. Every time I race there I gain more and more confidence, and I can’t wait to give it my all this weekend.”

The weekend begins with a pre-event test day tomorrow ahead of the two-race weekend for the USF Pro 2000 series. Practice and the first of two qualifying sessions will take place on Friday followed by another qualifying session and Race 1 on Saturday. The weekend will wrap up with Race 2 early Sunday morning ahead of the INDY NXT by Firestone and NTT INDYCAR SERIES races.

Live streaming for the event can be viewed worldwide on the free USF Pro Championships app or on www.usfpro2000.com.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

12:55pm-1:55pm // USF Pro 2000 Test Session 1

4:15pm-5:15pm // USF Pro 2000 Test Session 2

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

9:20am-9:50am // Practice

11:30am-12:00pm // Qualifying 1

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

8:00am-8:30am // Qualifying 2

2:40pm-3:30pm // Race 1 (15 laps or 50 min)

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

8:00am-8:50am // Race 2 (15 laps or 50 min)

All times Central Standard Time.

About Turn 3 Motorsport: Turn 3 Motorsport is a full-service operation specializing in racecar preparation, engineering, and driver development. Founded and managed by racecar driver and coach Peter Dempsey, T3M is focused on professional service, team member growth, and high-level performance across multiple racing series.

In 2019, the team secured the Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup North America championship titles in the 1340cc, 1500cc, and overall classes. Later that year, Peter and Turn 3 Motorsport achieved a record-breaking win at the NASA 25 Hours of Thunderhill endurance race, piloting the #10 Eastern Racing / Turn 3 Motorsport Radical SR3 RSX 1340 to a dominating win, leading 638 out of 672 laps, and becoming the first car under two liters to achieve the overall win.

In the team’s rookie season, Turn 3 Motorsport attracted attention out of the gate by winning the season opener of the 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires in a sweeping performance with Singaporean driver Danial Frost. Frost and the team went on to achieve a pole position, six podium finishes, and third overall in the championship in 2020.

In 2021, T3M expanded its presence in the Road to Indy by introducing a two-car program into the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship alongside its Indy Pro 2000 Championship campaign. In its debut USF2000 season, the team found victory at the season finale with American driver Josh Green as well as earning an additional podium and fifth overall in the championship. The team earned further accolades in the Indy Pro 2000 series with a race win at the season finale by Irish driver James Roe as well as a pole position at World Wide Technology Raceway and seventh overall in the championship.

In 2022, T3M showed its strength and teamwork by achieving a podium, win, and/or pole at 7 of the 9 events on the Road to Indy calendar with rookie drivers Josh Green, Jonathan Browne, and Christian Weir each earning the aforementioned results across two different series (USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000).