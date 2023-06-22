Wright Motorsports 1st Phorm Porsche Resumes IMSA Endurance Endeavors with Sahlen’s Six Hour of the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (June 21, 2023) – After a heartbreaking early retirement just hours into the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans in France, drivers Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, and Zacharie Robichon are stateside once again, ready to return to the Wright Motorsports and the No. 16 1st Phorm Porsche 911 GT3 R.

“Myself and Bob Viglione were on site to support the Le Mans trio as they raced in the 100th Anniversary of the race with a fellow Porsche team,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Ryan, Zach, and Jan had a great car and after winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona, they’ve proven they have what it takes to come out on top at demanding endurance racing events. We’re glad to have them back with us for the Six Hour, and we’ve got what it takes to get them back on the podium.”

Round Five of Eleven in the full-season 2023 IMSA WeatherTech championship, the Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen marks the beginning of the second half of the North American sports car racing season. The race is the third of four endurance races in the calendar, with a run time of six hours. The 1st Phorm Porsche is only running in the North American Endurance Cup and will close out their four-race championship in October at Petit Le Mans.

The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen will feature 57 entries competing across five classes, each entry striving for victory within their own classes, as well as overall. The 1st Phorm Porsche is competing in the GTD class, which boasts the largest field, with 20 entries slated to compete.

TheSix Hours of the Glen has a rich history that dates back to its inaugural race in 1968. Over the years, it has become one of the most highly anticipated endurance races on the North American motorsports calendar. The race itself lasts for six hours, demanding a combination of speed, strategy, and endurance from the teams and drivers. The track is known for its challenging 3.4-mile road course, with high-speed sections, sweeping turns, and elevation changes. Throughout the race, teams must manage tire wear, fuel consumption, driver changes, and pit stop strategies to optimize their performance and maintain a competitive edge. The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen provides an exciting and unpredictable racing experience, with various twists and turns as teams navigate the challenges posed by traffic and changing weather conditions.

The race will begin on Sunday, June 25 at 10:40 AM ET, airing live on Peacock. imsaradio.com will offer live and comprehensive coverage of all WeatherTech sessions. For schedule information, visit imsa.com.

Ryan Hardwick

After many weeks racing in Europe, I’m looking forward to getting back in our Wright Motorsports GTD car and back to Watkins Glen! The Glen is my favorite race track in North America. I’ve always enjoyed racing there, and the 6 Hour is a marquee event. Our team will be pushing with everything we’ve got, and aiming for a podium result.

Jan Heylen

Luck hasn’t been on our side this year, but we are optimistic about this weekend! We had a good test here a few weeks ago, and we’re well prepared and ready for a good battle. Watkins Glen is always fun, but even more so in the new Porsche 911 GT3 R. The high downforce track suits us very well. I look forward to being back in the car with Ryan and Zach, and hopefully we get our first win of the season.

Zacharie Robichon

Watkins Glen is one of the most fun tracks for drivers. We had a good test in May and although we expect the weather to be very different, we learned a lot about the 992 GT3R and we are hoping to be able to apply our learnings into what is sure to be a very exciting race,

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.

1st Phorm

1st Phorm is a sports nutrition company based in St. Louis, MO. In 2009, CEO Andy Frisella and his business partner Chris Klein started the brand, and since then, it has become the fastest growing supplement company in the world. 1st Phorm has set the standards in the industry for quality and helping people reach their goals. This new racing partnership is not their first time in the exotic car scene either. 1st Phorm has been the title sponsor for the Gold Rush Rally for six years running. With over a million followers across social media, 1st Phorm has amassed a huge cult-like following known as, “The Legion of Boom.” They stand for a movement in the fitness world. To turn it back to what it was meant to be. Helping others improve their lives, to be a good human… and to drop the excuses and do the work. 1st Phorm is a winning brand and they don’t expect anything less when it comes to their race team. For additional info: www.1stphorm.com

Mountain Motorsports

Mountain Motorsports is a group of motorcycle and powersports dealerships with multiple locations in the southeastern United States. The company was founded by lifelong friends Ryan Hardwick and Justin Price when they opened their first location as a single-line Honda dealership in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1999. The company has since grown into one of the largest retailers of motorcycle and powersports vehicles in the nation, spanning nine dealership locations representing eleven of the industry’s most well-known brands. For additional info: www.mountainmotorsports.com

Una Vida Tequila

Una Vida translates to One Life. That is how this brand started. By people who want to live their “One Life” to the absolute fullest and to their highest potential. A group of guys from the Midwest who love great quality tequila, and want their One Life to have meaning and impact others.

One Life, One Tequila is our CORE BELIEF. We’re building the only tequila brand you will ever need to drink. Una Vida is bigger than just tequila we’re also building a culture of people who want to live their life to their utmost potential.

Our story begins and continues to grow bottle by bottle. It’s a life mission for us to create a community of people who all raise a glass knowing they’re living their ONE LIFE! For more information, visit unavidatequila.com

Motul

Motul is a world-class French company specializing in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars, and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for the industry via its MotulTech activity. Present in more than 120 countries, Motul USA was established in 1989 as a subsidiary of Motul France and is based in Southern California. Motul is recognized as the specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant for automotive engines, the 300V lubricant, making use of Esters technology from the aeronautical industry.

Throughout the years, Motul has gained experience as an official supplier for many racing teams and manufacturers to further technological development in motorsports. Motul is supporting those teams in international competitions such as 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), FIA World Endurance Championship, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Super GT, Formula Drift, Pikes Peak, Dakar, Le Mans Classic, MotoGP, World Superbike, World MX, IOM TT, and score of others.

We represent the highest quality in racing safety with the intention of maintain our position at the top. With 50 years in the industry, Sabelt is the world’s premier safety equipment