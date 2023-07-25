Lawless Alan – Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Worldwide Express 250 | Richmond Raceway (250 Laps / 187.5 Miles)

Saturday, June 29 | Richmond, Virginia | 7:30p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 45 IEDA / Easton Sales and Rentals Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Lawless Alan (Los Angeles, California) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: Twitter: @NieceMotorsport | Instagram: @NieceMotorsports | Facebook: /NieceMotorsports | Web: www.niecemotorsports.com

Follow Lawless Alan: Twitter: @lawlessalan25 | Instagram: @lawless_alan | Facebook: /LawlessAlanRacing | Web: www.lawlessalanracing.com

Pocono Recap: Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway did not go as planned for the No. 45 AUTOParkit team as they suffered nose damage on the initial start of the race. From there, Alan and team continued to improve the truck throughout the race, until he was involved in a late-race incident which caused damage to most of the field. Alan drove to a 27th-place finish while advancing to 23rd in the driver point standings.

Alan on Last Race at Pocono Raceway: “After getting nose damage on the start of the race at Pocono, it was all about rebounding throughout the day. Pocono is a very aero-sensitive track and the damage made it very challenging to carry speed. But, we worked with what we had and have to focus on this weekend in Richmond.”

Alan at Richmond Raceway: Lawless Alan has made one start at Richmond Raceway, where he qualified 27th and finished 24th.

Alan on Friday’s Race at Richmond Raceway: “Richmond is a very abrasive track and a tough place to get around. I think it’s a true driver’s track and I’m excited for the challenge that Richmond presents. We were able to show speed at North Wilkesboro earlier this year on a very abrasive surface, so I’m optimistic heading into this weekend.”

On the Truck: Lawless Alan’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Independent Equipment Dealers Association colors this weekend at Richmond Raceway. In addition, the No. 45 will also race with support from Easton Sales and Rentals and Rokbak.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com | www.niecemotorsports.com

About Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA):

The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) is a non-profit trade association promoting participation, professionalism and advancement in the independent distribution of heavy equipment. The IEDA focuses its efforts on providing discounts, marketing, advertising, education and networking opportunities to members that will result in increased sales for member companies. Members of the IEDA are committed to displaying leadership in the industry by making ethical decisions and sound judgement, by making accurate claims to customers and by utilizing the products and services offered to them by Associate Members. The IEDA was established in 2002 and has become a unified and powerful voice within the industry.

About Easton Sales and Rentals:

Easton Sales and Rentals is the premiere provider of earthmoving equipment and attachments for rent or sale. Easton Sales and Rentals also offers a full range of parts and services. Its mission is to provide clients with quality, meticulously serviced machines from all major manufactures. The entire staff at Easton shares an ongoing commitment and dedication to ensure the success of its customers.

About Rokbak:

At Rokbak, there’s one thing valued more than anything else. Reliability. The Rokbak business is built on it. From brutal heat to biting cold, Rokbak articulated haulers are trusted to perform in the toughest conditions around the world. And the Rokbak global team is trusted to do the same – building the best haulers and giving rock solid support.