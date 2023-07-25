Carson Hocevar – Worldwide Express 250 Race Advance

Worldwide Express 250 | Richmond Raceway (250 Laps / 187.5 Miles)

Saturday, June 29 | Richmond, Virginia | 7:30p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Michigan) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Pocono Recap: Carson Hocevar ran in the back-half of the top-10 for the majority of the race Saturday afternoon in Pocono. The Michigan-born driver rallied for a 12th-place finish to remain seventh in the driver point standings.

Hocevar on Last Race at Pocono Raceway: “All day we were nestled back between eighth and 12th. We didn’t perform how we thought we would have after qualifying inside the top-10. But, sometimes it just isn’t your day. We have one thing on our mind the rest of the year and that is to win a championship in Phoenix. So, we’re going to go into Richmond trying to get playoff points to help our push in the Round of 10.”

Hocevar at Richmond Raceway: Carson Hocevar has three starts at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with a best finish of 10th in 2022. Hocevar has an average finishing position of 14.7 with his worst finish being 22nd in his first start at the track.

Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Richmond Raceway: “We haven’t been stout at Richmond in the past, but I’m hoping we can turn that around this time. Our Worldwide Express team has been fast during the second half of the season and I’m looking forward to getting to an abrasive racing surface like Richmond.”

On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2023, Niece Motorsports enters its eighth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

The WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains. The company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS Authorized Reseller® in the U.S. , with an annual systemwide revenue nearing $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. The WWEX Racing initiative was borne of a desire to address the complex but underserved logistic needs of the performance motorsports industry, using the unique combination of capabilities offered by the three brands’ combined 80+ years of insight. To learn more about the WWEX Racing program, visit www.wwexracing.com. For media inquiries, contact racing@wwex.com.