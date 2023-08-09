JR Motorsports — NXS Indy Road Course Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

RACE: Pennzoil 150 (62 laps / 151.22 miles)

DATE: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 5:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 5 p.m. ET on IMS Radio and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Huck’s Market Chevrolet

Sam Mayer heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend where he will make his third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 2.439-mile road course.

In 14 starts on road courses, Mayer has raced his way to three top fives, nine top 10s and one victory, coming at Road America just two races ago for the first win of his NXS career.

Returning partner Huck’s Market will make its second appearance with Mayer at the Indy road course.

Josh Berry

No. 8 JARRETT Chevrolet

Fresh off a sixth-place finish in the last road-course outing at Road America, Berry will attack Indianapolis with the goal of adding another top finish this weekend.

On road courses in his NXS career, Berry has earned three top-five and eight top-10 results in 12 starts, with the best finish of third last season at Road America. He was 14th last year at IMS, leading five laps.

JARRETT returns to the No. 8 for Berry and crew chief Taylor Moyer at IMS. The Orrville, Ohio-based company was on the car last year at IMS as well.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Ortho Tomcat Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has a victory on a road course in his career. The 26-year-old won at Watkins Glen International during an ARCA Menards Series race last season. He started second and led the most important lap – the last one – to claim the victory.

Jones has made three NXS starts on the road course at Indy and holds a best finish of 15th coming at this race last season.

Crew chief Jason Burdett has been atop the pit box for three races at the Indianapolis Road Course and has only one finish outside of the top 10.



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

In three previous NXS starts on the road course of Indianapolis, Justin Allgaier has earned a best finish of third, coming in this event last season.

Overall, Allgaier is a three-time winner in road-course competition in the NXS, having gone to Victory Lane at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2012, and at MidOhio Sports Car Course and Road America in 2018 for JRM.

Allgaier is a former winner at Indianapolis, having earned the win at the hallowed oval during the 2018 season for JRM.

Miguel Paludo is set for his third and final start of the season for JRM behind the wheel of the No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet.

In two previous starts this year, Paludo has recorded a pair of 13th-place finishes at Circuit of the Americas and on the streets of Chicago.

Paludo has made one NXS start at the famed road course of Indianapolis, coming last season for JRM.

Overall, in eight career starts for JRM in the NXS, Paludo has earned a best finish of seventh, coming on the Daytona International Speedway Road Course in 2021.

Driver Quotes

“It is always fun going back road course racing. We had a really good car at Road America and I was able to get my first win, so I am looking forward to another road course this weekend. Excited to have Huck’s back on the car and hopefully we can put ourselves in a position to be able to contend for a win with them.” – Sam Mayer

“It is always a special feeling getting to race at Indianapolis. Whether it is on the oval or on the road course, this is a race that is circled every year. We had a really strong BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet here last season, and with the speed we’ve had on road courses thus far in 2023, I feel extremely confident that we will have a strong Camaro on Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“Indy is another road course where you have to have a car that handles well on different levels. Long straights, tight corners, so you need to be pretty good on all of them to finish well. We had a great race at Road America, and we’ve been solid on them all year long. Glad to have JARRETT back with us at Indy, and we’ll see if we can get a victory on Saturday.” – Josh Berry

“The Indy Road Course is unique and has been pretty hectic in the past.We’ve had a lot of speed on road courses this year and I know Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and this No. 9 team are working hard to make sure this Menards/Tomcat Chevrolet is just as fast this weekend.” – Brandon Jones

“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of this No. 88 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet in Indy. This is such a special place and I can’t thank Rick (Brandt) and everyone at JR Motorsports enough for this opportunity to run these three events again this year. We just need to go out there and do the best we can to bring home a strong BRANDT one-two finish with our BRANDT teammate Justin (Allgaier.)”– Miguel Paludo

JRM Team Updates