GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 6TH

FINISH: 12TH

POINTS: 6TH

Post-Race Quote: On the pit road incident:

“Yeah, we just left some lugs off and had to come back in and tighten them up. I don’t want to be too hard on those guys, they’ve been working really hard. The pit stop before that one, I believe it was the first time all year that we had gained spots on.

﻿We’re making progress, but we just made a mistake, and you know, it’s just part of it. We had to come from the back there and feel like we did pretty good there for a few laps; and then I ended up trying to make three wide in the middle work, ended up using our tires up, and guys were holding us up. I just used too much of my stuff early and was banking on a caution that never came out. Unfortunate, it’s just that at this level of racing, it’s tough to make a mistake like that and come back. But I feel like we were definitely a top-three truck, but yeah it just wasn’t meant to be tonight.”

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 Born Driven Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 4TH

FINISH: 7TH

POINTS: 17TH

Post-Race Quote: Great Finish for Rajah Caruth tonight. Rajah you had a pretty good qualifying run, tell me how much that helped you and going into the race and talk to me about you day ending with a Top-10.

“Yeah for sure. Qualifying helped with track position early. Balance firing off wasn’t really what I needed but it was really good after a long run. I felt like I could maintain. It just couldn’t fall off the way I needed to. I was in a bad spot on pit road. My guys did an awesome job. Just being around the corner and having to come around people then having someone in front of me kind of out us in a tough spot.

My Born Driven Silverado was pretty sporty tonight. Nothing for Ty. He’s one of the best short track racers in the series and one of the best in the country. Running Top-10 tonight is a big improvement for the short tracks I’ve run this year. Super proud of this group and I guess myself a little bit because short tracks are something I’ve struggled with myself this year. So to have a good clean night is a good deal for Mike Beam, Maury Gallagher, Ron Booth, Team Chevy, and The Wendell Scott Foundation. Wanted a little bit more but good to have a solid night.”

Daniel Dye, No. 43 BettenhausenAuto.com Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 15TH

FINISH: 22ND

POINTS: 18TH

Post-Race Quote: “We had a pretty tough night at a place we had a lot of confidence going into. Just couldn’t quite find the balance we needed to make up ground with our No. 43 GMS Chevy Silverado. Super cool to have everyone from Bettenhausen Automotive out to support us, and having the opportunity to race that tribute scheme is something I won’t forget. Can’t wait for Milwaukee in a couple weeks.”

