CONOR DALY TO DRIVE FOR DREYER & REINBOLD RACING IN ROUND 2 & 3 OF THE 2023-24 NITROCROSS SEASON AT UTAH MOTORSPORTS CAMPUS

CARMEL, INDIANA (AUGUST 16, 2023) – Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is delighted to announce that IndyCar star Conor Daly will continue his partnership with the team for Round 2 and 3 of the thrilling 2023-24 Nitrocross season. Daly, who made his debut in the Nitrocross series in Round 1 in Oklahoma, is eager to showcase his skills once again at the Utah Motorsports Campus.

Following an impressive performance in the opening round, where he advanced to the final, Conor Daly’s return to Nitrocross racing will undoubtedly heighten the excitement for fans and competitors alike. His experience and adaptability in various racing disciplines make him a formidable force on the track.

“Dreyer & Reinbold Racing is thrilled to have Conor Daly back with us for Round 2 and 3 of the Nitrocross season,” said team owner Dennis Reinbold. “His exceptional talent, dedication, and fearlessness have been evident in every race he’s participated in. We are confident that Conor’s presence on the team will continue to push us towards the top of the leaderboard, and we can’t wait to see him take on the challenging Utah Motorsports Campus.”

Conor Daly, equally excited about the upcoming event, shared his thoughts: “I’m thrilled to be continuing with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for the next rounds in Utah of the Nitrocross season. The first round was an incredible experience, and I am genuinely impressed with the dedication and professionalism of the team. Utah Motorsports Campus is a fantastic venue, and I’m eager to take on the unique challenges it presents. I’m excited to keep the momentum going and go for another strong showing!”

The Utah Motorsports Campus is renowned for its 100-foot gap jump and demanding track layout, making it a favorite destination for rallycross enthusiasts. Nitrocross racing at this venue promises high-speed action and adrenaline-fueled battles, providing an unforgettable spectacle for both spectators and competitors.

Round 2 and 3 of the 2023-24 Nitrocross season at Utah Motorsports Campus will occur on August 18-19. Conor Daly, along with the rest of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team that includes Fraser McConnell, Robin Larsson, and Andreas Bakkerud, will put their collective skills to the test, aiming to build upon their previous success and secure a high finish.

Motorsport fans and enthusiasts are encouraged to mark their calendars and witness the electrifying Round 2-3 of the Nitrocross season at Utah Motorsports Campus or watch live for free on Rumble. Stay updated with Conor Daly’s journey and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing’s latest news and developments by following them on Instagram and Facebook @DreyerReinboldRacing and 𝕏 @DreyerReinbold.

About Dreyer & Reinbold Racing:

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was founded in 1999 by Indianapolis car dealer Dennis Reinbold. The legacy of the Dreyer and Reinbold family dates back to the 1920s with Reinbold’s grandfather, the legendary Floyd “Pop” Dreyer, a former factory motorcycle racer. Dreyer served as a crewman and mechanic on the famed Duesenberg team. Dreyer went on to build Indy 500 cars in the 1930s, many of which started on the front row. In addition, Dreyer constructed championship-winning sprint cars and midgets. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing captured its first win in 2000 with driver Robbie Buhl at Walt Disney World Speedway in Orlando, FL, and has fielded a variety of drivers including Al Unser Jr., Buddy Rice, Buddy Lazier, Sarah Fisher, Sage Karam, and J.R. Hildebrand. Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has successfully qualified 48 drivers for the Indy 500 in its history. DRR competed in Rallycross for the first time in 2015 and captured the 2016 Lites rallycross championship. The team competed in the Nitro RX series with a 1-2-3 Championship win in the 2022-23 Nitro RX Group E class with Robin Larrson, Andreas Bakkerud and Fraser McConnell.